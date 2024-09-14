5 Huskies Unavailable for Apple Cup
Freshman safety Rahim Wright Jr., who made his college debut in the University of Washington season opener, turned up as newly injured and among five Huskies who have been ruled out for Saturday's Apple Cup against Washington State, according to the Big Ten availability list released before the game.
Wright is joined by sophomore wide receiver Kevin Green Jr., senior linebacker Drew Fowler, senior tight end Quentin Moore and sophomore tight end Ryan Otton.
Green was helped off the field with a leg injury in the Aug. 17 scrimmage. Fowler played in the opener against Weber State but was wearing a boot on his right foot last weekend. Moore suffered a leg injury when a Weber State player came off the sideline to tackle him. Otton has dealt with nagging injuries throughout his two-year-plus career.
Wright is a 6-foot, 178-pound defensive back from Fontana, California, who initially signed with Arizona, but drew his scholarship release and followed coach Jedd Fisch to the UW. He had been running with the second-team Husky defense in fall camp.
Also, redshirt freshman cornerback Leroy Bryant moved up to questionable for the Apple Cup after getting hurt during fall camp and missing the first two Husky games. He has an unspecified upper body injury.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Bryant from Fairfield, California, appeared in seven UW games last season as a first-year player, but he retained his redshirt status because three of his appearances came in postseason contests.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington