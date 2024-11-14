A Look at the Husky Seniors Exiting Soon and What They've Done
While some are billing Friday night's Washington-UCLA football match-up as "Bowl Game or Bust," with both teams trying to become postseason eligible, the Huskies will pause for a moment to celebrate Senior Night. They'll salute their outgoing players, some of whom have seen just about everything imaginable as their time in Montlake comes to a close.
The UW roster lists 21 players officially as seniors, but up to a half-dozen more are seniors in academic standing yet have Husky eligibility remaining beyond this season, whether they use it or not.
"We've got 26 seniors who will be walking on Senior Night," UW coach Jedd Fisch said. "That's a big number."
Thirteen of these 21 designated seniors were transfers at some point -- eight from FBS schools, three from FCS teams and two from junior colleges.
Five are sixth-year seniors who are playing for their fourth Husky football coach in Chris Petersen, Jimmy Lake, Kalen DeBoer and Fisch. They've seen 11 different coordinators come through Seattle, including the banished John Donovan, fired during the 2021 season, and the widely celebrated Ryan Grubb, now with the Seahawks.
Most played through the COVID pandemic and picked up an extra year to play more football if they wanted it.
UW SENIORS (21)
Service to Date
Jacob Bandes, DT
Sixth-year senior, played in 56 games,12-game starter
Cameron Broussard, S
Sacramento State transfer, 5-game starter
Carson Bruener, LB
Fifth-year player, team captain, played in 49 games, 16-game starter,, 2023 All-Pac-12 honorable mention, 2021 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week, 2024 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
Owen Coutts, TE/ST
Walk-on, played in 10 games
Cameron Davis, RB
Sixth-year senior, played in 39 games, 3-game starter, team captain
Thaddeus Dixon, CB
JC transfer, played in 24 games, 11-game starter
Kamren Fabiculanan, S
Sixth-year senior, played in 44 games, 21-game starter, team captain
Drew Fowler, LB/ST
Sixth-year senior, originally a walk-on, played in 47 games
Justin Harrington, LB/ST
Oklahoma transfer, played in 7 games
Jeremiah Hunter, WR
California transfer, started 7 games
Giles Jackson, WR
Michigan transfer, played in 42 UW games, 16-game starter
Keleki Latu, TE
Nevada transfer, 9-game starter
Quentin Moore, TE
JC transfer, played in 29 games, 5-game starter, medical redshirt, could return in 2025
Daniyel Ngata, RB/KR
Arizona State transfer, played in 20 UW games
Will Rogers, QB
Mississippi State transfer, 10-game starter, team captain
Logan Sagapolu, DT
Miami transfer, 1-game starter
D'Angalo Titialii, C
Portland State transfer, 10-game starter
Voi Tunuufi, ER/DT
Played in 49 games, 10-game starter
Alphonzo Tuputala, LB/ER
Sixth-year senior, played in 50 games, 37-game starter, team captain, 2022 All-Pac-12 honorable mention
Sebastian Valdez, DT
Montana State transfer, 10-game starter
Enokk Vimahi, OG
Ohio State transfer, 8-game starter
Edge rusher Voi Tunuufi, however, is a throwback to the way the college football world used to be -- he's that rare player who will finish up in four seasons. He's won 34 of 50 games in his UW career. He's the only one of his kind in this group.
Tunuufi has neither redshirted nor been eligible for virus relief, all the while staying healthy and appearing in every Husky game (49) that's been held while he's been on the team and starting 10 of them.
Junior offensive guard Gaard Memmelaar and junior running back Sam Adams II, both in their fifth UW football seasons with another available, have indicated plan to share in Friday night's senior activities, while junior safety Makell Esteen, another fifth-year player, has decided to pass on them, according to their coach. If they return in 2025, they'll be part of the final class of sixth-year Huskies, at least until the next pandemic shows up. Either way, some of these guys will take a bow before facing UCLA and come back for more.
"I just give them the opportunity," Fisch said of the pregame ceremony. "I say walking does not mean leaving."
Of the 21 seniors, tight end Quentin Moore likely will return in 2025 for a fifth UW season on top of a year in JC ball, claiming a medical redshirt after going down in the season opener against Weber State with a knee injury and being unable to play again.
Nine of the outgoing 21 seniors will play just one season for the Huskies after transferring in, proving to be just football guns for hire in this new era of college football continually on the move.
