Adam Mohammed's Coming-Out Party Could Be Soon
The University of Washington running-back position is a lot like a top-heavy rock band.
Two lead singers, one microphone.
Think Beatles or Eagles.
Paul or John.
Glenn or Don.
Things are going to sound melodious to the crowd no matter who's fronting the group.
With a Big Sky opponent in UC Davis on the Saturday night docket -- and the UW holding a fairly lopsided 21-1 record against members of this 62-year-old FCS conference -- things might get out of hand fairly quickly at Husky Stadium.
Jedd Fisch and his players won't say anything about a possible mismatch coming in. Yet the record book suggests it.
Which means the immensely talented but often idle Adam Mohammed could be on the verge of clearing his throat, belting out a few memorable tunes and letting everyone finally see and hear what he can really do on stage.
While he waits patiently for starting running back Jonah Coleman to finish up an illustrious career, Mohammed might receive an opportunity to be overworked, get out in the open and pile up some significant stats for the first time in 15 career games.
The Glendale, Arizona, product comes off a noteworthy opener against Colorado State in which he scored his first Husky touchdown on a 1-yard run in the second quarter of the 38-21 victory last Saturday at Husky Stadium.
"It ended up in my locker somehow," Mohammed said of the game ball. "It had the time and the date and all that, and that was pretty cool. It's hanging up in my room right now."
People often forget he's only 19. He looks mature beyond his years with his imposing and well-muscled 6-foot, 220-pound physique. Yet he's still just a kid, giggling like a schoolboy when someone got a rise out of offensive tackle Carver Willis in their media exchange earlier in the week.
A year ago, UW running-backs coach Scottie Graham confidently shared how his then-freshman running back could be starting for any number of teams elsewhere.
Mohammed, however, never topped 8 carries in a Husky outing last season, with his high-water mark coming at Penn State, but only because that game was over by halftime and Coleman was pulled to save needless wear and tear.
Last season, Husky fans had to be content with Mohammed's debut showing, against yet another Big Sky entry in Weber State. He came off the bench as the fourth running back that day and broke a 32-yard run on his second career carry to the opposing 1. It took an officiating crew video review to confirm he didn't score.
It is hoped the Arizona native will make end-zone runs commonplace when he presumably becomes the focal back in 2026 with the Huskies projected to really get the offense going behind a huge line and an even more veteran quarterback in the elusive Demond Williams Jr.
In the opener, the Huskies handed the ball to Mohammed seven times for 25 yards, his second-highest number of carries; threw it to him twice for 38 yards, including a career-best 33-yard reception; and let him return kickoffs for the first time since high school and pick up 87 yards on three runbacks.
The UW continues to look for ways to get him the ball and unleash him.
"Just being back there, it feels good," he said of the kickoff duty. "I'm hoping to flip the field every time I go out there, give the offense great position and hopefully score. "
Center stage and the mike could be all his this weekend.
