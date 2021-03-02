After Dismal Draft for UW in 2020, SI Has 3 Huskies in Top 77 This Time

All should be gone through the first two days of the NFL talent grab in April.

A year ago, the University of Washington football program squirmed and squirmed as name after name was called out during the NFL draft, and none of them were Huskies.

It wasn't until the 122nd pick of the fourth round on the third day of selections did quarterback Jacob Eason get pulled off the couch with a call from the Indianapolis Colts.

It would be another round before former Husky center Nick Harris went to the Cleveland Browns.

That will change with this next talent grab in April.

In Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft compiled by Ryan Roberts of the NFL Draft Bible, three former UW players — defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike, edge rusher Joe Tryon and cornerback Elijah Molden — will be gone once 77 picks are made. Swept up in two days.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pound Onwuzurike is pegged to go as a second-rounder with the 44th pick to the Dallas Cowboys.

Maybe that's why Jerry Jones' enormous yacht made a swing through Seattle and Elliott Bay last year.

Fifteen picks later in the second round, SI has the 6-foot-5, 262-pound Tryon going to the Cleveland Browns, joining Harris as teammates again.

Nick can give him a tour of the Dawg Pound, which seems a suitable place for former Huskies to hang out, and introduce him to Baker Mayfield.

At No. 77 in the third round, the Los Angeles Chargers will choose Molden, which seems like a natural pick in many way.

Molden's father, Alex, played cornerback for the Chargers in 2001 and 2002, when they were San Diego based, of course.

