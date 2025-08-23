Alex McLaughlin Turns Himself Into Ready Made Big Ten Player
Alex McLaughlin broke on the ball at the goal line, catching it high above his head and he raced 80 yards with the interception return before the fastest man on the University of Washington football team, Jordan Washington, caught him from behind in the Spring Game.
Not bad for a second-team strong safety.
That depth-chart designation, however, ended for McLaughlin that night as his big-play potential, not to mention nearly 15 added pounds on his physique, turned him into a Husky starter thereafter for what is now a nearly totally rebuilt secondary.
A Northern Arizona transfer and a fearless player, McLaughlin is a guy expected to bring star power to the Huskies this fall with pass thefts, ball-separating collisions and nonstop turnovers, something the UW has been a little shy on in recent seasons.
That's why he came to Washington -- to show he could be a difference-maker in the Big Ten.
"When the season ended, I just felt it was time for me to take the next step," McLaughlin said of his two years in the Big Sky. "I just felt I proved myself at that level and I was ready to compete at this stage."
Contrary to his bright red hair, he has the green light to take people out and make everyone aware of where he's at on the field.
In fall camp, the Huskies every so often turned him loose on a blitz to rattle the quarterback or let him blow up plays at the line of scrimmage.
While cornerback Tacario Davis and edge rusher Zach Durfee have drawn much of the preseason individual attention for UW defensive players, the 6-foot-2, 201-pound junior from Chandler, Arizona, seemingly has enough momentum going to join them.
After all, he was a first-team All-Big Sky player last season and second-team all-conference selection as a freshman.
McLaughlin primarily spent spring ball with the second-unit defense, as the third or fourth guy in the rotation, before he got comfortable and eventually much bigger, and he's arguably become the No. 1 safety with the season opener a week away.
"His body is now matching an FBS Division 1 player," UW coach Jedd Fisch said. "He's a 200-pound safety, not an 187-pound safety, and that's showing up on the field."
What likely comes next are a string of crumpled players picking themselves up off the field on Saturdays after meeting him, loose balls coming out and maybe another pass theft or two with a lengthy runback.
