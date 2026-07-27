Another Glimpse At the Money Side Of College Football

With schools not publicly required to reveal payments and college football players not openly discussing their team allowances, any small window into the NIL world of money changing hands is a lot like examining a photo coming back from the moon.

We all look closely at the image to see if life is sustainable.

In this case, On3 has provided numbers not necessarily shared before -- and difficult to validate for total accuracy -- yet they provide an interesting conclusion to those who follow University of Washington football fortunes.

And with fortunes, we mean that word literally.

Consider that Husky quarterback Demond Williams Jr., with a confirmed $4 million set aside for him this season, very will could be college football's sixth-highest paid player.

The quarterback talent lists have him much lower, but the money keeps him in an upper stratosphere.

College Football players with higher 2026-27 contract earnings than LeBron James👀https://t.co/lKh1hwwTVW https://t.co/AlhVVhcK2Z pic.twitter.com/u0ybpGpBX9 — On3 NIL (@On3NIL) July 24, 2026

Imagine the pressure surrounding this kid to succeed this fall with everyone from his coaches to his teammates to the fans knowing where he ranks in that elite grouping and expecting over-the-top things to happen.

They're probably thinking the Huskies better have at least the nation's sixth-best team when everything is played out.

At the close of spring ball, UW coach Jedd Fisch offered yet another unexpected glimpse into how things are done when he randomly broke down his team's player makeup to make a point.

"We're going to play young or old, it doesn't matter, the guys that make money, the guys that make very little money, it doesn't matter," Fisch said. "We're just going to play the guys that want to compete."

The On3 list, which was provided for comparison to NBA superstar LeBron James' salary this coming season from the Philadelphia 76ers, lists Miami quarterback Darian Mensah, at $6 million, as college football's highest-paid player for 2026.

Miami quarterback Darian Mensah, shown at Duke, played at the same high school as former UW QB Mark Brunell. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is interesting because the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Mensah, originally from Santa Maria, California, previously played for Tulane and Duke teams that each finished 9-5. Good, but not great.

For that matter, Mensah emerged from St. Joseph High School, where former Husky quarterback Mark Brunell played, with just six offers -- and the UW wasn't one of them.

Is he now the best player in the country as his payout suggests? Or did Miami simply overpay?

Other supposedly well-compensated players ahead of Williams on the On3 list are Oregon quarterback, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Mississippi quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, each at $5 million in earnings, and LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt, at $4.5 million.

Leavitt presents a most curious situation.

Again, while none of this has been verified, there were various reports that LSU was willing to bump Williams from his $4 million at Washington to a total package of $6 million in Baton Rouge.

If so, did Lane Kiffin's financial wizards arbitrarily decide that Leavitt was worth $1.5 million less than Williams' alleged monetary proposal had the latter come to LSU.

There clearly is no playbook for these sort of financial dealings, which makes college football a sport with few rules.

If we learned anything at all from this look at the game's wild ways of doing business, it was only that whenever Williams goes out with a group of his teammates to Dick's Drive-In near campus, he's buying.