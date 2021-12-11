Skip to main content
    AP Names McDuffie, Gordon First-Team All-Pac-12, Their Such Fourth Honor

    Unlike their team, the Husky cornerbacks each had a dominant season.
    Author:

    Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon, as University of Washington football players, are batting 1.000.

    They're 4-for-4.

    Their Husky football team might have fallen off this season, but these sophomore cornerbacks were better than anyone else at their position in the Pac-12 by consensus opinion.

    On Friday, the Associated Press chose McDuffie and Gordon as first-team, all-conference players -- their fourth such honor this week alone after they were previously feted by the Pac-12 coaches, WestCoastCFB and Pro Football Focus.

    Not too far behind them, Husky senior punter Race Porter earned a second-team selection after finishing fourth in the nation and first in the league with a school-record 48.5-yard average.

    A third-year starter, McDuffie was near impossible to throw on or run past with in 11 games (he missed one with an ankle injury) with 35 tackles, 4 for lost yards, including a sack, and 6 pass break-ups.

    Gordon, who started parts of three seasons, was even more effective in all 12 games with 46 tackles, including 2 for lost yards, and one that caused a fumble, plus 2 interceptions and 7 pass defends.

    Each player is widely considered an NFL first-round pick, Gordon seemingly higher and higher with each mock draft, which would negate either one of them playing out their final two years of UW eligibility.

    The following are Husky Maven stories on the other three All-Pac-12 teams released earlier this week:

    Pac-12 Coaches Team

    Pro Football Focus Team

    WestCoastCFB Team

    Kyler Gordon and Trent McDuffie are first-team AP All-Pac-12 selections. Race Porter is on the second team.
