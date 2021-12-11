AP Names McDuffie, Gordon First-Team All-Pac-12, Their Such Fourth Honor

Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon, as University of Washington football players, are batting 1.000.

They're 4-for-4.

Their Husky football team might have fallen off this season, but these sophomore cornerbacks were better than anyone else at their position in the Pac-12 by consensus opinion.

On Friday, the Associated Press chose McDuffie and Gordon as first-team, all-conference players -- their fourth such honor this week alone after they were previously feted by the Pac-12 coaches, WestCoastCFB and Pro Football Focus.

Not too far behind them, Husky senior punter Race Porter earned a second-team selection after finishing fourth in the nation and first in the league with a school-record 48.5-yard average.

A third-year starter, McDuffie was near impossible to throw on or run past with in 11 games (he missed one with an ankle injury) with 35 tackles, 4 for lost yards, including a sack, and 6 pass break-ups.

Gordon, who started parts of three seasons, was even more effective in all 12 games with 46 tackles, including 2 for lost yards, and one that caused a fumble, plus 2 interceptions and 7 pass defends.

Each player is widely considered an NFL first-round pick, Gordon seemingly higher and higher with each mock draft, which would negate either one of them playing out their final two years of UW eligibility.

