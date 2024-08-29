Armon Parker Will Miss Second Husky Season In Its Entirety with an Injury
Armon Parker, possibly the unluckiest University of Washington football player on the roster, won't play this fall after suffering his second season-ending injury since joining the program three years ago, coach Jedd Fisch confirmed on Thursday.
One in a set of twins, the 6-foot-3, 312-pound sophomore defensive tackle from Detroit was hurt early in Husky spring football practice in April with what appeared to be a knee issue and hasn't played since.
As a freshman, Armon Parker came down awkwardly and injured a knee while playing pick-up basketball at home in Michigan shortly before he was to report to the UW in 2022 and missed that entire season. He got through last year OK, but didn't appear in any games.
Parker has had to watch as his brotherJayvon, also a defensive tackle, has played two seasons without his brother next to him on game day. Also, the 6-foot-3, 297-pound Jayvon Parker will make his first career start against Weber State on Saturday night, overcoming his own unspecified spring injury to make this happen.
"I think they might have leaned on each other there," Fisch said. "Hats off to Armon and our training staff and our strength staff that they've been able to keep him positive."
While the UW doesn't normally provide an updated injury report, Fisch has revealed how at least three players won't be available for Saturday night's season opener in Armon Parker, redshirt freshman cornerback Leroy Bryant and sophomore wide receiver Kevin Green Jr.
Bryant, who suffered an unspecified injury in a fall camp practice, appeared in seven Husky games in 2023, including all three postseason outings, and still maintained his redshirt status. Fisch expects the corner to miss only the opener and return for the Eastern Michigan game.
Green, one of the Arizona transfers who came with Fisch, went down near the end of the Husky instrasquad game on Aug. 17 and had to be helped off the field, unable to put pressure on one of his legs. His coach said he won't return until the bye week, which begins on Oct. 14.
