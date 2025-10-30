As Replacement, Henning Did A Number On The Opposition
Zach Henning pulled on purple jersey No. 80 for the University of Washington football team this past Saturday against Illinois and at first glance it looked like an extra snug fit for someone temporarily portraying a tight end.
Over the previous decade, this particular digit was worn only by obscure players, guys named Wilson Schwartz, Jake Parnagian, Mason West and Max Richmond, who were anywhere from 60 to 130 pounds lighter than Henning.
They played only briefly on Husky special teams or in the fourth quarter when games were long decided or not at all.
For an afternoon at least, the 6-foot-5, 310-pound Henning, normally the backup center, gave No. 80 a workout and new emphasis. In the UW's 42-25 victory over the visiting Illini, he came off the bench and pulled nearly a dozen game snaps as a blocking tight end.
"He was able to come in and help us when need be," UW coach Jedd Fisch said.
For Henning, a third-year sophomore from Centennial Colorado, he filled in for injured tight end Quentin Moore, who was in concussion protocols from the game before at Michigan.
Henning had done this before. He replaced Moore in 2024 against Eastern Michigan, even taking the field that day as a starter in a two tight-end alignment. For that game in Montlake, he wore his usual No. 58, which remains his jersey.
In 2022, Geirean Hatchett, a senior who now starts at right offensive guard for the Huskies, was called on to do something similar to Henning's performance.
With Moore injured yet again, the 6-foot-4, 310-pound Hatchett pulled on No. 96 instead of 56 and received snaps as a blocking tight end in a 28-21 victory over California in Berkeley.
Fisch and his UW coaching predecessor Kalen DeBoer insisted that both Henning and Hatchett were athletic enough to catch passes if necessary, but that didn't happen in either case.
"I don't think that'a a natural position for him," Fisch said of Henning.
Henning moved people off the ball early in the Illinois game, providing an able escort for sophomore running back Adam Mohammed in one instance.
Physical enough to continue to pull extended playing time, Henning has the misfortune this season of playing the same position as junior Landen Hatchett, who stands to be a two-year starting center through 2026 before his eligibility runs out.
His career path is not unlike that of Matteo Mele, Corey Luciano and Luke Wattenberg, all veteran Huskies who each became starting centers late in their careers after first serving as understudies as snappers or as starters elsewhere, or both.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: