Inside The Huskies

As Spring Ball Approaches, Another Williams Poised for Starting Role

Rashid Williams already has an established connection with quarterback Demond Williams Jr.

Dan Raley

Rashid Williams (3) will need to play a bigger role for the Huskies now that Giles Jackson (5) has moved on.
Rashid Williams (3) will need to play a bigger role for the Huskies now that Giles Jackson (5) has moved on. / Skylar Lin Visuals

For the next University of Washington football team, he's the other Williams.

Another Williams.

Hoping to make it Williams to Williams over the public-address system repeatedly on game day at Husky Stadium.

At the recent Pro Day, departing three-year starting linebacker and co-captain Alphonzo Tuputala was asked to name someone who's been in the UW program and seems poised for a breakout season.

Rather than pick a defensive player first thing, Tuputala offered up sophomore wide receiver Rashid Williams.

"He's had flashes here and there," the veteran linebacker said. "It's his time."

With spring football practice just over a week away, the 6-foot-1, 181-pound Williams from Pittsburg, California, likely will come out with junior Denzel Boston and Penn State transfer Omari Evans pegged as starters at some point.

Rashid Williams makes a spring practice catch in 2024.
Rashid Williams makes a spring practice catch in 2024. / Skylar Lin Visuals

Playing for two coaching staffs, Williams hasn't seemed impatient at all as he's let his college football career play out in a developmental, dues-paying manner and not hustled off to the transfer portal.

In 2023, he played behind three eventual NFL draft picks in Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Ja'Lynn Polk, appeared in one game and caught two passes.

When Jedd Fisch's staff took over last year, Williams didn't necessarily have to prove himself to those coaches.

They had tried hard to recruit him to Arizona without success and finally had their hands on him.

Williams played in all 13 games last season.

He caught 11 passes for 138 yards and a 2-yard touchdown grab at Iowa.

The scoring toss was delivered by then freshman quarterback Demond Williams Jr.

Rashid Williams (3) leaves the field with former UW quarterbacks Teddy Purcell (17) and Alex Johnson (19).
Rashid Williams (3) leaves the field with former UW quarterbacks Teddy Purcell (17) and Alex Johnson (19). / Skylar Lin photos

A Williams-to-Williams passing connection seems like such a natural for the Huskies going forward.

Of Rashid's 11 catches last season, five of them were sent his way by Demond Williams Jr., including three on a fourth-quarter drive at Iowa.

For that matter, eight of Rashid Williams' receptions showed up in the fourth quarter, including his four longest catches last season.

This Williams hauled in a 36-yarder against Eastern Michigan, a 19-yard throw against Iowa, another 19-yarder late against Louisville in the Sun Bowl and a 17-yard pass at Iowa.

As Tuputala said, it's his time.

For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington

Published
Dan Raley
DAN RALEY

Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.

Home/Football