As Spring Ball Approaches, Another Williams Poised for Starting Role
For the next University of Washington football team, he's the other Williams.
Another Williams.
Hoping to make it Williams to Williams over the public-address system repeatedly on game day at Husky Stadium.
At the recent Pro Day, departing three-year starting linebacker and co-captain Alphonzo Tuputala was asked to name someone who's been in the UW program and seems poised for a breakout season.
Rather than pick a defensive player first thing, Tuputala offered up sophomore wide receiver Rashid Williams.
"He's had flashes here and there," the veteran linebacker said. "It's his time."
With spring football practice just over a week away, the 6-foot-1, 181-pound Williams from Pittsburg, California, likely will come out with junior Denzel Boston and Penn State transfer Omari Evans pegged as starters at some point.
Playing for two coaching staffs, Williams hasn't seemed impatient at all as he's let his college football career play out in a developmental, dues-paying manner and not hustled off to the transfer portal.
In 2023, he played behind three eventual NFL draft picks in Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Ja'Lynn Polk, appeared in one game and caught two passes.
When Jedd Fisch's staff took over last year, Williams didn't necessarily have to prove himself to those coaches.
They had tried hard to recruit him to Arizona without success and finally had their hands on him.
Williams played in all 13 games last season.
He caught 11 passes for 138 yards and a 2-yard touchdown grab at Iowa.
The scoring toss was delivered by then freshman quarterback Demond Williams Jr.
A Williams-to-Williams passing connection seems like such a natural for the Huskies going forward.
Of Rashid's 11 catches last season, five of them were sent his way by Demond Williams Jr., including three on a fourth-quarter drive at Iowa.
For that matter, eight of Rashid Williams' receptions showed up in the fourth quarter, including his four longest catches last season.
This Williams hauled in a 36-yarder against Eastern Michigan, a 19-yard throw against Iowa, another 19-yarder late against Louisville in the Sun Bowl and a 17-yard pass at Iowa.
As Tuputala said, it's his time.
