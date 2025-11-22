At Rose Bowl, Huskies Likely Will Say Good Bye To An Old Friend

Senior Day at the Rose Bowl! 🙌



Join us Saturday night as we honor our senior class prior to kickoff vs. Washington, scheduled for 7:36 p.m. (PT).



ℹ️: https://t.co/gx2MbocFY8

🎟️: https://t.co/RLo5l1Cqud#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/2mY6zuXImA