Huskies Could Have 3 Williams In Middle of Passing Game

Going down his list of University of Washington wide receivers recently, Jedd Fisch caught himself at the end., nearly leaving out Justice Williams.

It wasn't that Williams' previous play didn't merit any attention -- it's just that the sophomore from Westlake Village, California, has been injured for much of his two seasons in Montlake.

"Justice gives us another 6-foot-4 body and 220 pounds," his coach said.

While the Huskies prepare to enter spring ball in need of a third starting pass-catcher to go with sophomore Dezmen Roebuck and junior Rashid Williams, this Williams could be as good a candidate fit as any.

For marketing purposes alone, envision quarterback Demond Williams Jr. continually throwing to Rashid Williams and Justice Williams -- all no relation.

Justice Williams had a productive spring football showing for the UW in 2025. | Skylar Lin Visuals

The trick is to get the latter healthy once and for all.

"He was out all year with a toe injury and we think we should be able to get him back for spring ball," Fisch said.

Last season, Williams appeared in the Huskies' first four games before suffering that season-ending injury.

He caught a pair of passes, each going for 14 yards, against UC Davis.

Yet following the Ohio State game, this Williams was never to be heard from again over the final nine games.

He's an interesting player for the Huskies because he's the son of former NFL tight end Roland Williams, who played eight years for multiple franchises and won Super Bowl XXXIV with the St. Louis Rams.

While he has the makings of a tight-end frame, and certainly the genes, the younger Williams prefers to be a wide receiver.

Last spring in practice No. 6, Williams put all of his wideout talents on display.

He first got behind defensive backs Kayden Greene and Alex McLaughlin to pull in a 45-yard pass from Demond Williams Jr., only to land on the ball and have the wind knocked out of him.

Justice Williams heads upfield at the East practice field. | Skylar Lin Visuals

Three trainers surrounded him while he lay on his back and recomposed himself before he could get back on his feet.

Not long after that, Williams caught a pass from departed back-up QB Kai Horton, bounced off a defensive back and went for 29 yards.

Near the end of the April practice, this Williams had his big moment. He went up with freshman cornerback D'Aryhian Clemons in the corner of the end zone for a Horton pass and impressively won that battle, too, high-pointing the ball and pulling down a 13-yard scoring catch.

Williams, who's from the Oaks Christian School in Westlake Village, California, missed much of his 2024 freshman season with injuries, too.

Before that toe issue canceled out this past season for Williams, the Huskies seemed ready to accelerate his progress. He was in the wide receiver rotation until he wasn't.

UW tight-ends coach Jordan Paopao previously has said he has no intention of trying to make this guy a tight end like his NFL father.

"Justice Williams is doing a great job at the X receiver right now," Paopao said last spring. "You see him with touchdown catches. I just love seeing him grow. We'll see how that goes down the road."

Either way, there could be a lot of Williamses making things happen in the Husky offense this season.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: