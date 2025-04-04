Australian Punter Leaves UW Football Team for Unknown Reason
Dusty Zimmer, a punter from Australia, becomes one of the great mysteries of University of Washington football.
On Friday, he left Jedd Fisch's program after watching the first spring practice three days earlier, though not taking part -- leaving the Huskies without a scholarship player for that position at least until the transfer portal reopens later this month.
A school official confirmed Zimmer's departure, but couldn't offer a reason for him walking away.
The Huskies made a big commitment to bring the Australian rugby player, who had never played American football, to Montlake to be the No. 1 guy -- so much that three-year starting punter Jack McCallister transferred to Nebraska and his back-up Adam Saul entered the transfer portal, as well.
Matt Doherty, UW senior director of player personnel, previously has said the staff had found the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Zimmer based on a recommendation from sources who often place prospective punters from that country in the U.S.
"Generally, or at least at this point, they've put so many guys into this realm of college football their recommendation holds a lot of weight," Doherty said at the signing date in December. "There's obviously an evaluation on our end."
On Tuesday, Zimmer wore sweats as he hung out with the other special-teamers in an end zone in Dempsey Indoor and chatted them up.
He seemed upbeat and his Australian accent was unmistakable to media members, who sat nearby working on stories.
Why he wasn't in uniform that day wasn't explained, though it was possible he had issues in becoming eligible.
For now, the Huskies have just one punter on the roster in Troy Pelz, a 6-foot-1, 193-pound sophomore from Lynden, Washington.
