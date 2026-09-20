Baron Naone Answers Long-Distance Call for Huskies

It's hard to decide what's been more impressive about Baron Naone, whether it's his rapid ascent to high quality University of Washington tight end or his 75-yard pass reception against Eastern Washington that came up inches shy of a touchdown.

Considering that long-distance catch of his, the people at Husky Stadium haven't seen a 6-foot-4, 260-pound UW player cover so much ground since edge rusher Bralen Trice -- carrying the exact same dimensions as Naone -- went 72 yards to score with a fumble return against Arkansas State in 2021.

Naone's was one of the longest tight-end catches in Husky history, dovetailing between Willie Rosborough going 84 yards to score against Air Force in 1980 and Darrell Daniels racing 68 yards for six points against Arizona State in 2014.

"I wish I could have got in the end zone right there," he said after the game.

Baron Naone shows a fired-up side to himself against Utah State. | Dave Sizer photo

Either way, it was entertaining to see a guy so big go three-quarters of the length of the field with a pass from Demond Williams Jr. in their 48-16 victory over Eastern on Saturday night.

Naone got out in the flat, had a defender miss while trying to push him off his route and the second-year player from West Linn, Oregon, suddenly found himself all alone.

"I knew I was going to get the ball," he said.

Naone made the reception on the run at the opposing 45 and began chugging up the sideline like a locomotive until Eastern linebacker Myles Mayovsky caught up with him and prevented the touchdown at the last possible moment.

"I thought for sure I was in," the big tight end said. "They turned on the replay and I was kind of like, oh, maybe or maybe not. I'll always believe I got in the end zone."

Instead, the ball was marked inside the 1 and freshman running back and fellow Oregonian Ansu Sanoe skipped across the goal line on the next play to put the Huskies ahead 38-13.

In three games, Naone has 10 catches for 173 yards, with the receptions ranking him second on the team with wide receiver Rashid Williams.

While it had been a forgone conclusion since last season that Decker DeGraaf was the Huskies' No. 1 tight end, Naone lately has created some doubt with his elevated play.

For the Eastern game, the coaching staff listed the tight-end starter as DeGraaf or Naone before keeping the incumbent in place.

"He's gotten stronger, he's gotten faster and he's catching the ball exceptionally well," UW coach Jedd Fisch said of Naone.

While a 75-yard catch for a tight end truly was a Husky rarity, it might not be the last time he does that.

Naone was kidded about him and freshman running back Brian Bonner Jr., who had a 55-yard run, getting so far down the field without scoring.

While he laughed at that oddity, Naone also showed a serious side that seemed to indicate he wouldn't come up short again.

"I've just got to get better and got to get faster," he said. "But yeah, learning from that, we both can keep our eyes straight and dig as hard as we can until we get in the end zone."