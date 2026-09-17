Rashid Williams Makes Speedy Recovery, Will Face Eastern

Once Rashid Williams was injured last season, the University of Washington starting wide receiver did everything he could to return to the football field on game day and it didn't happen.

However, this time -- after getting sidelined in the second game for the second consecutive season -- Williams has the go-ahead following an oblique strain to face Eastern Washington on Saturday at Husky Stadium.

"Rashid is going to play so that was good to see," UW coach Jedd Fisch said at his Thursday media briefing. "He's had a really nice week of practice."

It's been hard for the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Williams to really get his career going for the UW after earning a starting job in each of the past two seasons only to have injuries continue to hound him.

This past Saturday, he played only a quarter of the 16-14 victory over Utah State before he was done with what Fisch initially said was a hip-pointer.

A year ago, Williams caught a 27-yard pass on the first play of the game against UC Davis, took a hit from a defender and was left with a broken collarbone.

Recovering from that mishap, the Bay Area native was cleared to play against Wisconsin later in the season only to get his fingers caught in a teammate's face mask at practice and be lost for the season once and for all.

Rashid Williams hauls in a 43-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of the Spring Game. | Dave Sizer photo

He currently ranks fourth on the team in receiving with 4 catches for 96 yards and a short touchdown pass that decided the Apple Cup.

In his absence last weekend, the Huskies sent freshmen Trez Davis and Jordan Clay into the game each newcomer came up with 4 receptions while given significant minutes to play.

Both of them should see steady game time against Eastern Washington.

Rashid Williams dives for what was thought to be a touchdown, yet he stepped out at the 2 in the Apple Cup. | Dave Sizer photo

With Williams temporarily out, the UW was down two starting wide receivers with Kennesaw State transfer Christian Moss lasting only a play in the opener against Washington State.

Moss has been ruled out to at least Nov. 1 as he tries to come back from a "soft-tissue" injury, which could be a hamstring tear.

Meantime, the Huskies are gathering the freshmen around returnees Dezmen Roebuck, Chris Lawson and Williams and trying to keep everyone healthy to build up a talent base.

"I think it's good to see the receiving corps is continuing to get a little bit more competitive," Fisch said.