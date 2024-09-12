'Belichick's Boys' Are Off to a Productive Start for UW
Under the direction of Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff, the University of Washington defense was deemed adequate at best for two seasons, labeled as somewhat of a supporting cast to the Huskies' high-powered offensive unit.
Even with first-team All-Pac-12 selections in linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio and edge rushers Jeremiah Martin and Bralen Trice (twice) on board, the Huskies stop unit seemed vulnerable at times, with the weakness of the secondary exposed much of 2022 and the defensive line outmuscled at times, most notably by Michigan in last year's national championship game.
Now comes who we'll refer to as the Belichick Boys, who might have a chance to assume the featured slot on the marquee outside Husky Stadium, as in now starring ... how about Zach Durfee and friends?
Rather than Rome Odunze or Michael Penix Jr. getting singled out as the best player and top NFL prospect for Washington, this time it might be the much-advertised junior edge rusher from Minnesota, who, with his three superior S's -- strength, speed and swagger -- might turn out to be the long-lost brother for J.J. or T.J. Watt, who became proven Big Ten and NFL quarterback chasers.
"He's a fantastic player," current UW coach Jedd Fisch says.
"He's a big guy who can run," DeBoer used to say.
While these redrawn Husky defenders haven't been properly tested just yet with Steve Belichick running the show as defensive coordinator, they haven't given up a touchdown through eight quarters while storming into the backfield and piling up 15 tackles for loss and 8 sacks, fiercely defending the passing lanes with 12 break-ups and permitting just 228.5 yards per game of total offense.
In a 30-9 victory over Eastern Michigan, the Husky interior linemen even came up with 2.5 sacks from Sebastian Valdez, Elinneus Davis and Jayvon Parker compared to a barely-there and almost embarrassing 1 sack logged by Ulumoo Ale all last season over 15 games.
These guys answer to the long-haired and often stoic son of the legendary Bill Belichick, who won six Super Bowls for the New England Patriots, with this second-generation coach off to a promising starter in Montlake in his first coordinator role. He's got everyone playing aggressively and piling up stats.
"It's huge to be able to push the pocket," UW coch Jedd Fisch said. "It's part of the Belichick defense."
BELICHICK BOYS
ER -- Zach Durfee, Jr., 6-5, 256
8 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PBU
DT -- Sebastian Valdez, St., 6-4, 305
5 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack
DT -- Jacob Bandes, Sr., 6-3, 307
3 tackles
ET -- Isaiah Ward, So., 6-5, 227
2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU
LB -- Alphonzo Tuputala, Sr., 6-2, 230
12 tackles, .5 TFL, .5 sack
LB -- Carson Bruener, Sr., 6-2, 226
11 tackles, 1 TFL
CB -- Thaddeus Dixon, Sr., 6-1, 192
6 tackles, 2 PBU
CB -- Ephesians Prysock, Jr. 6-4, 200
3 tackles, 1 PBU
SS -- Kamren Fabiculanan, Sr., 6-1, 200
7 tackles, 1 PBU
FS -- Makell Esteen, Jr. 6-2, 202
6 tackles
NB -- Jordan Shaw, R-Fr., 6-1, 175
6 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 PBU
The Husky defense will enter Saturday's Apple Cup against Washington State at Lumen Field knowing the competition level is about to go way up. That includes at quarterback, where sophomore John Mateer, Cam Ward's former back-up, is coming off a 197-yard rushing performance against Texas Tech.
This UW stop unit -- which counts senior linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala as its only returning starter from 2023 -- is still a veteran crew with six seniors interspersed among the first 11 players. Just one sophomore in Arizona transfer Isaiah Ward at edge rusher and only a lone redshirt freshman in Indiana transfer Jordan Shaw at nickelback have been able to land game-opening assignments.
With two exceptions, it's a set lineup where people know exactly what they're getting from these guys. The starters still might turn over at one defensive tackle spot, where journeyman senior Jacob Bandes has been holding down the No. 1 spot until projected starter Jayvon Parker returns to full strength from an unspecified leg injury, and at free safety, where junior Makell Esteen so far has held off Sacramento State transfer Cam Broussard, who was a first-team All-Big Sky selection last season.
The beauty of this group is the tackles are fairly evenly distributed among the 11 first-teamers, with the highly aggressive Carson Bruener and Tuputala adding 23 more to the combined 355 they had entering the season.
While Durfee might be the most fearsome playmaker, the strength of this unit could be the cornerbacks in Ephesians Prysock and Thaddeus Dixon, whose lockdown coverage have enabled those aforementioned book-end linebackers more time to make tackles and Isaiah Ward and Durfee another step to get into a quarterback's face.
Those corners, in fact, are so good that the Huskies' other returning defensive starter from 2023, Elijah Jackson, comes off the bench now at that position. In his rearranged role, Jackson still has collected 7 tackles and a pair of pass break-ups.
They're the Belichick Boys, introducing themselves to offenses every Saturday, preferably on the other side of the line of scrimmage.
