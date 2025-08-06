SI

Steve Belichick Admits He Was 'Surprised' When His Father Took North Carolina Job

"I didn't see it coming."

Mike Kadlick

Steve Belichick is entering his first season as UNC's defensive coordinator.
Steve Belichick is entering his first season as UNC's defensive coordinator. / Screenshot via @InsideCarolinaVideo on YouTube.
In this story:

Bill Belichick sent shockwaves through the sports world this past winter when, after spending nearly 50 years in the NFL, he interviewed for—and ultimately accepted—the head coaching job at the University of North Carolina.

Evidently, his son Steve was pretty surprised too.

"No, I didn't see it coming,” said the eldest Belichick son—who followed his father to Chapel Hill as the Tar Heels' defensive coordinator—speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

"[And] I take all the credit for him being in college," he joked. "That's all me."

For those unfamiliar, Steve was a casualty of his father's January 2024 firing from the New England Patriots and spent last season as the defensive coordinator of the University of Washington Huskies.

"For my dad, he loves coaching football," Belichick continued. "That's his passion. And so this opportunity presented itself, I don't know how it all went down, but I was as surprised as everybody else to hear, 'Hey I'm going to North Carolina.' It was definitely a little interesting when that happened, but he just loves to coach football, loves to develop players, loves to be around the game. It's been that way my whole life and it hasn't changed yet."

The Tar Heels have built themselves quite the NFL-laced coaching staff since hiring the 73-year-old Belichick. Their three coordinators—which include Freddie Kitchens and Mike Priefer—all have experience in the league, as do a handful of their assistants.

North Carolina opens the 2025 season on Monday, Sept. 1. They'll welcome the TCU Horned Frogs to Kenan Stadium for an 8:00 p.m. EST kick off.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/College Football