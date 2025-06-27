Bob Gregory, Ex-Husky Coach, Resurfaces at Cal
Bob Gregory, a man on the constant move since leaving the University of Washington football program four years ago, is back for a second stint with California, joining the Golden Bears as a defensive analyst.
Gregory previously worked as the defensive coordinator at Cal in 2002-2009, crossing paths with the Marshawn Lynch and Aaron Rodgers era.
Since getting fired with Jimmy Lake's staff in 2021 -- after serving as the Huskies' interim coach, defensive coordinator and linebackers leader -- Gregory has coached in various roles at Oregon, Stanford and in Europe.
Lake's former staff is well spread out and goes as follows.
Terrence Brown is the co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach for Cal.
Will Harris is the safeties coach for Miami.
Ikaika Malloe is the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for UCLA.
Junior Adams is the wide receivers coach for the Dallas Cowboys.
Keith Bhonapha is an assistant head coach and running backs coach for Michigan State.
Derham Cato is the tight-ends coach for Missouri.
John Donovan is an offensive analyst at Florida.
Scott Huff is the tight-ends coach for the Los Angeles Rams.
Rip Rowan is a defensive assistant for the Los Angeles Raiders.
And Lake is a senior defensive analyst for the Rams.
Gregory spent eight seasons with the Huskies, coming in as linebackers coach when Chris Petersen was hired in 2014, adding special-teams coordinator duties two years later and staying in Seattle when Lake took over for a retiring Petersen.
When Lake got fired for putting his hands on a player during a game, Gregory coached the final three outings for the Huskies in 2021, all losses. At his previous stop, he had served as interim coach at Boise State.
He now answers to Cal coach Justin Wilcox, once a Huskies defensive coordinator who has had several former UW coaches working for him in Berkeley.
The Cal co-defensive coordinator currently is Terrence Brown, who coached Husky defensive backs for Lake for two seasons after serving as a graduate assistant for Petersen.
Peter Sirmon, another former UW coach, left as Cal defensive coordinator after last season to become the New Orleans Saints linebacker coach.
Tre Watson, a former UW safety, left Wilcox's staff for TCU this past offseason, where he holds a similar secondary coaching role.
