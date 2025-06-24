Boston's Presence Is Worth Plenty for Husky WR Reputation
By our count, Denzel Boston caught just one pass, a 15-yarder from Kai Horton, during a University of Washington spring football scrimmage, coming near the end of the 15 workouts.
While otherwise restricted because of some minor ailment, it was as if Boston had to sneak out there just to remind everyone that he's still around.
However, awareness of the 6-foot-4, 209-pound wide receiver from Puyallup, Washington, is not a problem whatsoever.
He's on the mind of nearly everyone putting together their dog-days-of-summer college football lists right now.
For instance, FOX College Football listed Boston at No. 6 among players nationwide for any position who are projected to have a breakout year.
So 63 catches for 834 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2024 wasn't meaty enough to consider that a big step forward?
Either way, Boston should exceed those numbers in the coming campaign.
Boston's presence also was largely responsible for some outfit named JRS Rankings picking the Huskies to have the Big Ten's seventh-best receiving corps, which seems overly generous. Heading into fall camp, it's currently Boston and bunch of unproven guys seeking the three starting jobs.
Unproven because of numbers of catches in previous seasons and missed practices in April.
Projected starters in sophomore Rashid Williams, senior Penn State transfer Omari Evans, and Boston, plus junior Kevin Green Jr., each sat out the UW Spring Game, leaving it to younger players, and most of them were freshmen.
Outside of Boston, the Huskies have just a combined 13 receptions for 155 yards and 1 touchdown from anyone else returning from last season.
Yet the Husky pass-catchers are viewed among the upper half of Big Ten receiving groups. Boston is responsible.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: