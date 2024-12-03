Bruener, Coleman Receive Third-Team All-Big Ten Rewards
While their team had an up-and-down season, splitting a dozen regular-season games, University of Washington linebacker Carson Bruener and running back Jonah Coleman were considered a cut above the rest of the Huskies and on Tuesday were selected as third-team All-Big Ten recipients.
Bruener, a 6-foot-2, 226-pound senior and team captain from Woodinville, Washington, was tabbed to the third unit of both the coaches and media All-Big Ten teams. He finished seventh in the conference in tackles during the regular season with 93 and had 5 pass break-ups, 3 interceptions and a forced fumble.
He would never say this out loud, but his closing performance could have showed once more that the departed Kalen DeBoer coaching staff misused him -- turning him into a reserve backer for two seasons after he started half of the 2021 campaign as a redshirt freshman for Jimmy Lake's staff. He played hurt for nine of the Huskies 12 games this fall.
Coleman, the 5-foot-9, 229-pound junior from Stockton, California, and Arizona transfer, was named to the third unit of the media's All-Big Ten team only after finishing fifth in the conference in rushing with 184 rushes for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns. He didn't fumble the ball until this past weekend when he dropped a handoff at Oregon. The coaches had the running back as an honorable-mention pick.
While Bruener is graduating and down to a bowl game, Coleman recently hinted in social-media posting that he will return for the 2025 season for the Huskies.
Besides Coleman, the coaches also selected sophomore wide receiver Denzel Boston, senior tight end Keleki Latu, senior defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez, senior linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala and senior cornerback Thaddeus Dixon for honorable-mention accolades. The media, however, gave only Boston that conference reward from the UW.
