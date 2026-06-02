Big Catch for Huskies As Texas Wide Receiver Commits

Tre Moore didn't need an official visit to make things official with the University of Washington football program.

On Tuesday, 17 days before he was scheduled to tour Montlake in a formalized setting, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound wide receiver from Weiss High School in Plugerville, Texas, ended his recruitment by picking the Huskies over Miami and Ohio State.

Considered the top pass-catcher in Texas, Moore ranks second in national notoriety among 16 UW commits only to quarterback Blake Roskopf from Goodyear, Arizona.

Roskopf is considered the No. 152 player nationwide by 247Sports while Moore comes in at 160.

In due time. they'll throw to each other in Jedd Fisch's pro-style offense.

Moore hasn't even played his senior season in the Austin suburbs, but he comes with huge numbers: as a junior, he caught 85 passes for 1,443 yards and 19 TDs.

He piled up those stats for a 10-3 team that made it through three rounds of playoff games. Weiss lost its games by 8, 4 and 3 points, the latter in overtime. He was named MVP in his 5A district.

This came on the heels of his sophomore year, which was fairly successful, too, with Moore finishing with 40 catches for 562 yards and 6 scores for a 9-3 playoff entry.

While Rivals pegged the Huskies at No. 17 in the latest team recruiting rankings, Moore is bound to give them a boost in the next version that comes out.

He is the eighth 4-star recruit among the UW's Class of 2027 commits, meaning every other future Husky holds that lofty label.

The UW first offered Moore on July 25, 2025, and he had taken a couple of unofficial tours of the facilities.

Along the way, he remarked how much he enjoyed the UW's game-day atmosphere, which obviously was a strong selling point.

Moore currently holds 43 scholarship offers, which include nearly every blue blood program across the country.

He is the third wide receiver to commit to the Huskies in this recruiting cycle, joining 6-foot-3, 195-pound Braylon Pope from Sumner, Washington, and considered the state's top offensive player; and 6-foot, 175-pound Zerek Sidney from Goodyear, Arizona, where he plays with Roskopf.

In recent years, the Huskies have had a few Texas receivers play prominent roles in Montlake in Aaron Fuller from McKinney and Ja'Lynn Polk from Lufkin, with Polk now playing in the NFL for the New Orleans Saints.