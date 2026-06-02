UW Receiving Corps Fast Turning Into Abundance of Riches

Jedd Fisch's University of Washington recruiting efforts so far have been a lot like any other college football program, where his talent sleuths might concentrate on offensive players one year and defensive ones the next.

Except when it comes to wide receivers -- it's almost as if the Huskies are determined to throw deep every year and score big.

With Tuesday's commitment from Tre Moore, the UW secured its sixth 4-star pass-catcher -- considered a blue chip talent -- among a dozen players in that position group over the past three years who have or will join the roster.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Moore from Weiss High School in Plugerville, Texas, just might be the most accomplished of them all, at least on paper.

Consider that as a Weiss junior, he was considered the Lone Star state's No. 1 receiver while piling up 85 receptions for 1,443 yards and 19 touchdowns.

The UW roll call of 4-star recipients set to be flanked out wide in the Fisch era stands at Chris Lawson, Mason James, Trez Davis, Jordan Clay, Zerek Sidney and Moore, all answering to receivers coach Kevin Cummings.

That's potentially a real bottleneck of individual receiving talent that already has seen some players treat Montlake as a one-and-done experience because the place was beginning to get crowded.

Dezmen Roebuck jumped to his feet after taking a hard hit on an 11-yard pass play in the second quarter against Oregon. | Dave Sizer photo

From the Huskies' 2025 receiving class, Dezmen Roebuck, who was a 3-star player from Marana, Arizona, currently is a full-fledged starting UW slot receiver after starting 10 games as a freshman. Add in Lawson, a 4-star designee from San Francisco, who is strong candidate to open at the X receiver slot this fall.

From that five-man class, that leaves 3-star Deji Ajose from Hercules, California, trying to move up the depth chart, while Raiden Vines-Bright and Marcus Harris, both 3-star players, left the program following their freshman seasons at the UW..

Vines-Bright, of course, was a seven-game starter as a freshman who simply went home to Tempe, Arizona, to play for Arizona State.

Husky freshmen and redshirt freshmen such as Mason James, Jordan Clay and Chris Lawson fill up the roster. | Dave Sizer photo

Maybe feeling a little backed up on the depth chart after not playing much right away, Harris from Eastvale, California, transferred to UCLA.

From the UW's recently arrived 2026 receiving class that just took part in spring ball, James from Norman, Oklahoma, Davis from West Monroe, Louisiana, and Clay from San Antonio, Texas -- again, all 4-star recruits -- each had opportunities to run with the No. 1 offense at times and emerged as legitimate starting candidates going into the fall.

The fourth player from that class, 3-star Blaise LaVista from Libertyville, Illinois, is recovering ACL surgery and waiting to be cleared medically to take part.

Now comes the 2027 class that consists of three commits so far, all of whom still have to play another year of high school football, in Braylon Pope from Sumner, Washington; Sidney from Goodyear, Arizona, and Moore.

Pope is a 3-star player who still could see a bump in his talent standing before he comes to Montlake.

Sidney and Moore are 4-star recruits, which is getting to be fairly common occurence, if not treated like a membership card, around the UW receiving room.