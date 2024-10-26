Cam Broussard, Starting UW Safety, Ruled Out Against Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Indiana -- Cam Broussard, who had appeared in every outing and started the past five at safety for the University of Washington football team, was ruled out of Saturday's game against Indiana with an unspecified injury, according to the Big Ten availabilituy report released two hours prior to kickoff.
The 6-foot-3, 193-pound Broussard was one of seven players listed as unable to play against the Hoosiers, a group that included junior offensive tackle Max McCree, freshman safety Rahim Wright Jr., sophomore wide receiver Kevin Green Jr., and tight ends in senior Quentin Moore, sophomore Ryan Otton and junior Wilson Schwartz.
Even with coach Jedd Fisch's insistence during the week that Zach Durfee would be ready to go after missing two of the previous four games, the 6-foot-5, 256-pound junior edge rusher turned up on the Big Ten list as questionable.
Durfee typically meets with a group of 15 players who lock arms and form a circle at midfield before putting on a uniform, and often leads the discussion. However, he wasn't part of that gathering before this game.
Broussard, a transfer from Sacramento State, ranks tied with freshman linebacker Khmori House for fifth on the team in tackles, each with 20, and has a pass break-up and a forced fumble. After coming off the bench for two games, he replaced junior Makell Esteen as a starting safety. Esteen likely will draw the game-opening assignment in his absence.
The 6-foot-5, 295-pound McCree, a junior-college transfer who played briefly at Maryland, had started the past four games but he broke his thumb at Iowa and is out for an undetermined time.
Moore, a 6-foot-4, 257-pounder, suffered a knee injury in the season opener against Weber State and hasn't played since.
