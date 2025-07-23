Cam Davis Goes From UW Captain to Minnesota Captain
Cam Davis, the former University of Washington running back now at Minnesota, has been selected as a team captain for the Gophers -- giving him the unique distinction of holding that leadership role for two different college football teams in consecutive seasons.
The 6-foot, 215-pound seventh-year senior from Rancho Cucamonga, California, after receiving another season as a medical redshirt from 2023, transferred to Minnesota last December, bypassing the Huskies' trip to the Sun Bowl against Louisville.
Davis was one of two former Huskies to join the Gophers, with sophomore offensive tackle Kahlee Tafai following him to Minneapolls.
In Las Vegas, Nick Lemkau of the Last Word on CFB asked Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck about Davis' progress at Big Ten Media Days., and the coach shared the back receiving a captain's role.
"To be a transfer and to have a new team ... and then be voted captain before the season starts, says a lot about Cam says a lot about his family, says a lot about his upbringing and it says a lot about his work ethic," Fleck said.
Davis played in 41 games for the UW, starting four times. As a true freshman, he even opened the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl for the Huskies, which was four UW coaches and a football lifetime ago.
In his time in Montlake, he rushed 253 times for 1,093 yards for 15 touchdowns, with 13 of his scores leading the Huskies in 2022. He also caught 52 passes for 434 yards. He was pegged to be the starter for the UW's 2023 team that advanced to the CFP national championship game, but hurt his knee in fall camp and was lost for the season.
With Jedd Fisch's staff committed to Jonah Coleman, Davis entered the transfer portal no doubt seeking more opportunity to run.
Fleck said Davis could be the Minnesota starter this fall, even after missing parts of spring ball presumably with injuries.
"I thought he was fabulous and look forward to training camp to watch him because I think he's going to do a lot of good thtings for us," Fleck said.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: