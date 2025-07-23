Inside The Huskies

Cam Davis Goes From UW Captain to Minnesota Captain

The former Huskies running back could even be a starter for the Gophers as he plays a seventh college season.

Dan Raley

Cam Davis (22) flexes as UW teammate Giles Jackson greets him on game day.
Cam Davis (22) flexes as UW teammate Giles Jackson greets him on game day. / Skylar Lin Visuals

Cam Davis, the former University of Washington running back now at Minnesota, has been selected as a team captain for the Gophers -- giving him the unique distinction of holding that leadership role for two different college football teams in consecutive seasons.

The 6-foot, 215-pound seventh-year senior from Rancho Cucamonga, California, after receiving another season as a medical redshirt from 2023, transferred to Minnesota last December, bypassing the Huskies' trip to the Sun Bowl against Louisville.

Davis was one of two former Huskies to join the Gophers, with sophomore offensive tackle Kahlee Tafai following him to Minneapolls.

In Las Vegas, Nick Lemkau of the Last Word on CFB asked Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck about Davis' progress at Big Ten Media Days., and the coach shared the back receiving a captain's role.

"To be a transfer and to have a new team ... and then be voted captain before the season starts, says a lot about Cam says a lot about his family, says a lot about his upbringing and it says a lot about his work ethic," Fleck said.

Davis played in 41 games for the UW, starting four times. As a true freshman, he even opened the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl for the Huskies, which was four UW coaches and a football lifetime ago.

In his time in Montlake, he rushed 253 times for 1,093 yards for 15 touchdowns, with 13 of his scores leading the Huskies in 2022. He also caught 52 passes for 434 yards. He was pegged to be the starter for the UW's 2023 team that advanced to the CFP national championship game, but hurt his knee in fall camp and was lost for the season.

With Jedd Fisch's staff committed to Jonah Coleman, Davis entered the transfer portal no doubt seeking more opportunity to run.

Fleck said Davis could be the Minnesota starter this fall, even after missing parts of spring ball presumably with injuries.

"I thought he was fabulous and look forward to training camp to watch him because I think he's going to do a lot of good thtings for us," Fleck said.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:

feed

Published
Dan Raley
DAN RALEY

Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.

Home/Football