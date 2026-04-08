Carr Takes Over At RB-1 While Injured Teammate Attends Practice

Forty-five minutes into the fourth spring practice, the University of Washington football player who wears No. 4 made an appearance at the East field and he immediately was surrounded by well-wishing teammates.

Sophomore running back Jordan Washington, injured and taken away from Husky Stadium on Saturday by ambulance, wore a white neck brace and was moving a little a gingerly but appears to have avoided any major calamity.

No update was provided on his health situation or when he might practice again, if at all, this spring.

In his absence, redshirt freshman Quaid Carr took over as the No. 1 back for the near three-hour practice, which was split between the East field and Husky Stadium on a sunny yet brisk afternoon.

Thank you God and the UW community. So grateful to be a dawg! Best family to be apart of ! 💜Thankful for my coaches and staff in walking this journey with me, most loving staff to be apart of! #godawgs pic.twitter.com/SirFfKepvw — Jordan Washington (@thatoneboy24) April 7, 2026

The 5-foot-11, 189-pound Carr from Riverside, California -- an inch taller and eight pounds heavier than Washington -- was alternately feisty and shifty as he took maybe his most concentrated practice run with the first-unit Husky offense.

He proved combative after junior defensive tackle Elinneus Davis, who is having a standout spring so far, picked him up and threw him down on a running play. Carr jumped to his feet, got in the other guy's face and had angry words to protest the rough stuff.

Near the end of practice, the elusiveness came into play when Carr caught a swing pass from Demond Williams Jr., cut hard and left senior edge rusher Isaiah Ward grabbing at air and missing badly on the tackle, and turned the play into an electric 21-yard gainer.

Not about to let him get a big head for ascending to the No. 1 back, Husky coaches put Carr at linebacker in a scout-team defensive alignment for a single play. He didn't seem to mind.

Freshman Brian Bonner got a chance to show what he could do in UW spring practice No. 4. | Dave Sizer photo

Carr and freshmen Brian Bonner and Ansu Sanoe, in that order, carried the rushing load with the three oldest backs in Oregon transfer Jayden Limar, Troy transfer Trey Cooley, both seniors, and Washington now out for health reasons.

Bonner showed off his skill set at times with a 10-yard run and a 10-yard reception, but also was treated to a couple of welcome to Montlake moments. Except those breaking him in were newcomers, as well.

Fellow freshmen in edge rusher Ramzak Fruean and defensive tackle IT Umu-Cais plus Ball State transfer Darin Conley each tackled Carr behind the line of scrimmage, with Fruean impressively getting upfield in a hurry and dropping him for a 2-yard loss.

Outside of the running-back developments, sophomore cornerback Dylan Robinson showed off his coverage skills by intercepting a Williams pass intended for Rashid Williams with a perfect break on a sideline pass.

Sophomore corner Elias Johnson also was at his best in the secondary. He had pass break-ups on consecutive plays by preventing completions to sophomore Justice Williams and freshman Jordan Clay.

Near the end, the 6-foot-2, 179-pound Johnson from Tualatin, Oregon, came up and took freshman wide receiver Mason James off his feet for a 2-yard loss with a big hit.

Pradctice ended in a disconcerting manner when new place-kickers in Eastern Washington transfer Hunter McKee and freshman C.J. Wallace, who are slotted to back up Texas State transfer Tyler Robles, combined to miss all four of their field-goal attempts from 43 to 48 yards. All four balls sailed wide left.