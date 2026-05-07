Choosing No. 1 Husky Right Guard Will Be Delicate Matter

This summer, the University of Washington offensive line will come together once everyone receives medical clearance -- namely the Hatchett brothers.

However, their good health will not determine all that happens up front.

When it comes time for the Huskies to strap it on again, Jedd Fisch's coaching staff will have four starters fairly locked in, but will need to determine a No. 1 right guard, in large part, by rewarding someone's loyalties.

It's either Champ Taulealea or Geirean Hatchett.

A redshirt freshman or a seventh-year senior.

Someone at the beginning of his career and someone at the end of his.

"The Geirean and Champ competition is fantastic that will happen," Fisch said

Geirean Hatchett (56) and his brother Landen (56) are returning from injuries that made them miss most or all of spring ball. | Dave Sizer photo

Taulealea served as the first-unit right guard throughout 15 Husky spring practices, holding down a job the older Hatchett maintained for all 13 games during the 2025 season -- as the only offensive-line starter who opened every outing.

It's been considered only a matter of time before the 6-foot-5, 344-pound Taulealea, who played in five games as a freshman yet preserved his eligibility because one was a postseason outing, firmly established himself with the No. 1 offensive line.

Arriving from the San Jose area, he initially was even higher regarded than John Mills, his fellow offensive guard and Northern California product who became an instant starter at UW left guard as a freshman in 2025.

Taulealea's athleticism with such a big body is the attraction to him and his game.

The 6-foot-3, 314-pound Hatchett, however, is more of a brute strength guy when opening up holes or forming passing protection.

He was never going to play right guard this past spring because he was on loan to fill in as the No. 1 center for his younger brother, Landen, who was a nine-game starter last season before breaking his wrist.

Yet Geirean Hatchett lasted not even two April practices before he, too, came off the field with an injury and eventually had his right elbow placed in a thick black brace. His absence should be brief.

Geirean Hatchett (56) started nine UW games next to his brother Landen (66) in 2025 before his sibling was injured. | Dave Sizer photo

"He should be in a great spot by training camp," Fisch said. "I think Geieran will be good to go by June or so."

The older Hatchett arrived at the UW in 2020 from Ferndale, Washington, as someone who could play all five positions up front but he didn't appear in any games over his first two seasons for Jimmy Lake's staff.

Kalen DeBoer's coaches used Hatchett as a reserve for all 13 games in 2022, even sending him onto the field as a blocking tight end at times.

Champ Taulealea (73) was the No. 1 right guard throughout spring practice. | Dave Sizer photo

In 2023, he became a four-game starter at right guard and played in 12 outings for the UW's national runnerup team.

Following the Husky coaching change from Kalen DeBoer to Fisch, Geirean Hatchett transferred to Oklahoma. He started one of two games in which he played and was lost with a season-ending torn bicep muscle, and returned to the UW.

So Fisch's staff will be left to reward a younger guy ready to get his career started in a meaningful manner or the old guy with family connections and a long history of service in Montlake.