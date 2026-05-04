Voi Tunuufi, Former Husky Defensive Lineman, Dies

Voi Tunuufi, a University of Washington defensive lineman just two years ago, has died, with former teammate Faatui Tuitele sharing the somber news on Monday with a social media posting and a school official confirming it.

Details of his passing were not readily available, though it may have involved a vehicle accident.

Tunuufi from the Salt Lake City area played for three different Husky coaches, joining Jimmy Lake's program in 2021, spending the next two years with Kalen DeBoer and finishing up with Jedd Fisch's staff during the 2024 season.

Sad to learn that former Washington Huskies defensive lineman Voi Tunuufi has died. https://t.co/EGAapKdXo1 — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) May 4, 2026

Tunuufi was one of the more personable and likable players on his UW teams, whether mixing with his coaches and teammates or even in speaking to media members.

He was such a leader on the 2024 team, Tunuufi, linebacker Carson Bruener and quarterback Demond Williams Jr. were chosen to meet with the media before the Huskies left for the Sun Bowl to face Louisville.

"I wouldn't change it for the world," he said of coming to Montlake. "I had the opportunity to stay here all four years. You know I had a decision to make every year at the end of every single one of those four years. I ended up staying here because it's where I live."

Tunuufi played in 52 games for the Huskies at defensive tackle and edge rusher, starting 14 games, including 11 as a senior. Although a little undersized at 6-foot-1 and 280 pounds, he had the strength and quickness to make an impact.

He finished his career with 86 tackles, including 15.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks.

As a freshman, Tunuufi appeared in 11 games and started two of them, receiving the first game-opening assignment of his college career in a 21-16 victory over Fisch's Arizona team in Tucson.

Voi Tunuufi lines up as an edge rusher against Michigan. | Skylar Lin Visuals

His most disruptive season came when he was a sophomore defensive tackle in 2022 and finished the season with 5 sack that came against Portland State, Michigan State, Fisch's Arizona team again, California and Texas in the Alamo Bowl.

DeBoer's staff started using him as an edge rusher for the first time and playing multiple positions seemed to suit him.

On the way to the CFP national championship game, he was the guy who pulled down quarterback Caleb Williams with a fourth-quarter sack to help preserve a 52-42 victory over USC in Los Angeles.

During his senior year, where by now he was a full-fledged edge rusher, Tunuufi was put in the offensive backfield a few times as a blocker. Yet tackling was more his style as he was rewarded by being named the Huskies' defensive line of the year.