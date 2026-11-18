Curt Cignetti and Jedd Fisch were hired for Big Ten football coaching jobs at the same time.

One went to Indiana, the other to Washington.

Fisch supposedly got the better of the two opportunities with a program that had just been to the College Football Playoff national championship game.

However, Indiana turned up with the more successful coach so far.

As the UW (6-4 overall, 3-4 Big Ten) and the defending national champion Hoosiers (9-1, 6-1) prepare to meet on Saturday at Husky Stadium, Cignetti will show the Montlake faithful what a coaching magic man truly looks like.

The locals thought they had already seen it in Kalen DeBoer, Fisch's predecessor, who stuck around the UW long enough to win a sterling 25 of 28 games and then have Alabama pilfer him away.

Yet in taking over one of the worst college programs in America for decades, Cignett, 65, has stunned everyone by winning 36 of 39 games, including the most recent CFP title match-up over Miami 27-21 last January.

CIGNETTI FISCH 2024 -- Indiana, 11-2, CFP 2024 -- Washington, 6-7, Sun Bowl 2025 -- Indiana, 16-0, CFP 2025 -- Washington, 9-4, LA Bowl 2026 -- Indiana, 9-1 2026 -- Washington, 6-4 36-3 21-15

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What's radically different about their coaching styles is the brash Cignetti promised to make things happen right away at Indiana -- "It's pretty simple. I win. Google me." -- while Fisch chose the much more methodical avenue to postseason play and like-minded rewards.

Cignetti has done this by stocking his lineups with older guys, many of them pulled from his previous stop at James Madison.

Fisch, 50, came in from Arizona and has stated rather emphatically he will build by developing his own players beginning as freshmen, that he wants to reach zero reliance on the transfer portal.

"When you look at the type of teams they build and create, they've done a magnificent job of the continuity of having guys that they've had with them and continuing to keep them," Fisch said.

After he was hired, Cignetti came to a Hoosiers basketball game and introduced himself to the crowd with the following diatribe to get people's attention, "Purdue sucks! But so does Michigan and Ohio State! Go IU!"

Fisch prefers to compliment his opponents and during last week's game at Michigan State was seen embracing Spartans coach Pat Fitzgerald in a mutual show of respect after one of the latter's players went down.

Cignetti and Fisch have encountered each other as coaches once before, with the Huskies traveling to Bloomington for the eighth game of the 2024 season. The Hoosiers won that one 31-17 with ESPN Game Day out in the parking lot. Cignetti was just getting warmed up.

They'll meet again on Saturday afternoon and put their program-building styles side by side for all to see.