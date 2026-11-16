Lawson Has Gone From Sub to One of Nation's Elite
After 10 games, wide receiver Chris Lawson has been so amazingly good for the University of Washington football team one has wonder why anyone ever thought to make him a reserve to begin the season.
Did he all of a sudden have a religious awakening and become a total believer in the book of Fisch?
Was he a questionable practice player who suddenly became a more determined guy on game day?
Or was it possible his handlers, Jedd Fisch among them, simply underestimated his talents?
After all, it's a long way from back-up X receiver to ranking sixth in the Big Ten and 20th in the nation among those with the most receiving yardage, which is where Lawson currently resides.
His coaches likely will tell you the light simply went on for this San Francisco product who comes off a dazzling 5-catch, 124-yard and 2-touchdown showing at Michigan State -- his third time surpassing 100 yards in a game.
"He was just him being him, going out and making plays every week," UW quarterback Demond Williams Jr. said.
This latest outing in a 21-14 win over Michigan State leaves Lawson at 54 catches for 851 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Not bad for a one-time sub.
Against the Spartans, he showed he could outrun the secondary by going deep for a 58-yard TD catch with two guys on him. He also turned a coverage guy around with a quick cut out and in to score on a 17-yard throw.
On Sunday, Big Ten stats showed Lawson and his 85.1 yards per game trailing only Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith (131.7), Rutgers' KJ Dubb (96.8), Indiana's Charlie Becker (95.0), Illinois' Collin Dixon (94.6) and USC's Trent Mosley (91.7).
Again, not bad for the temporary second-stringer, though he's nowhere near the outer-worldly status of the Buckeyes' Smith.
But who is?
Nationally, Lawson's 851 yards currently rank him 20th, with Oregon State freshman Jesse Legree topping everyone with 1,349 yards, followed by Ohio State's Smith at 1,317. Each of those other guys have 15 TD catches, leaving the Husky receiver a little something to work on.
In terms of receptions per game, Dezmen Roebuck and Lawson provide the Huskies with an able 1-2 punch. At 6.2 catches per game, Roebuck stands 20th among the country's top receivers, while Lawson, at 5.4, comes in at 40th.
Whereas the Huskies spent much of the offseason wondering who would replace Denzel Boston, now one of the NFL's top rookie pass-catchers, Lawson left no doubt when given the chance.
Still, he was a sub for one play behind transfer Christian Moss, who tore a quadriceps muscle in the opener against Washington State and was lost for the season.
The Huskies say they will be seeking an additional year of eligibility for Moss and why not? He must be really good.
After all, he once beat out the now 20th-best receiver in the nation.
Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.