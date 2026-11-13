Colman-Brusa Has Been Everything As Advertised

There's not a mark on his filled-out body. No look of despair or weariness on his face either. No evidence of him being thrown into the college football trenches as an 18-year-old kid and having to fend for himself.

Of five freshman starters for the University of Washington football team this season, Derek Colman-Brusa has held up best in this grand experiment.

The robust 6-foot-5, 295-pound defensive tackle from Seattle is the only one of the young guys who's started all nine Husky games (5-4 overall, 2-4 Big Ten) this season heading into Saturday's game at Michigan State (3-6, 1-5) whereas the others have been in and out of the lineup because of injury or performance.

"It's tough to play in the Big Ten early," Colman-Brusa said. "I guess my mindset has been working as hard as I can and being the best leader while doing that."

Derek Colman-Brusa looks for his helmet after someone pulled it off his head in the Utah State game. | Dave Sizer

Mainly, this kid known as DCB has done what's been asked of him in his debut season, which is hold his ground and get in people's way.

Colman-Brusa has 13 tackles, among them 3 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks, with a pass break-up.

"Definitely you know I feel a lot more confident as the season has gone along," Colman-Brusa said."But I think one area of improvement is find ways to get around the ball."

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Most guys his age simply have to worry about getting on the field first before they can make any of that stuff happen.

Colman-Brusa has been treated to a few instances where he's survived what could have something disastrous.

Against Utah State, he had a welcome-to-college-football moment by having his helmet ripped off his head and had to leave the game temporarily.

In the same outing, he came up with a TFL and was so enthused about this he celebrated by throwing a round-house punch in the air that narrowly missed an official who had to duck while running in to spot the football.

"He's obviously a physical specimen," UW defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said.

Freshmen Ramzak Fruean (11) and Derek Colman-Brusa (5) share an Apple Cup moment. | Dave Sizer photo

As the competition has increased, with physical teams such as Iowa and Penn State having their way with the Huskies, Colman-Brusa took those as learning moments.

"I think the biggest team in terms of competition was Iowa," he said. "I think just their ability to play as one offensive line wise, I got some unbelievable reps against some unbelievable players for sure."

Considering how advanced Colman-Brusa's game has been, someone likely will pay him a similar compliment at some point.