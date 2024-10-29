Covington Said He Was Never Leaving the UW, But He did
As a 4-star cornerback recruit for the University of Washington football team, Jacobe Covington presumably could backpedal with the best of them. Still, no one quite expected his abrupt change of direction during 2022 Husky spring football practice.
Meeting with Seattle reporters for the first time, Covington was a sophomore who spoke easily about trying to make inroads with a new Kalen DeBoer coaching staff after two seasons playing as a reserve for Jimmy Lake's ill-fated crew. He was asked whether he had considered leaving.
“I love it up here -- it’s home, it’s home," a laid-back Covington said as teammates walked by and playfully called out his name. "I wasn’t going nowhere. I love the fans and I love the city. Anywhere you go, you have to play football. You just have to play. So I just decided to stay here, stay loyal to the fans.”
Twelve days later, before spring ball ended, he was gone, later turning up at USC.
So much for those fans and the city that he admired so much.
This Saturday, Covington is scheduled to make his first return to Montlake since leaving the program, yet he could be no more than a spectator for the Trojans (4-4 overall, 2-2 Big Ten) while he deals with an unspecified leg injury that has forced him to miss three consecutive games.
Asked what happened with the young defensive back and why he left so abruptly, DeBoer suggested back then that it might have been a matter of a more attractive name, image and likeness package.
Either way, Covington has made USC work for him when healthy, starting 10 of 30 games, including the first five this season before limping off the field during a 24-17 loss at Minnesota.
Made a starter against Jedd Fisch's Arizona Wildcats last season, Covington played his best college game, intercepting a pass and returning it 24 yards to help the Trojans rally for a 43-41 victory in triple overtime. Yet he was injured in that game and missed the following three, which included his former UW team coming to Los Angeles to beat USC 52-42 last November.
If his body cooperates, Covington could play against another Fisch team, more specifically his former team at Husky Stadium. After all, he loves those fans.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington