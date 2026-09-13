Day After: 3 Observations from Utah State

After watching this University of Washington football team go through 35 spring and fall practices with its assortment of talent, it wasn't difficult to be optimistic about Jedd Fisch's guys enjoying an upbeat campaign.

Now following a pair of lackluster showings against supposedly overmatched competition, the challenge is not to immediately give up on these Huskies, rather give them a chance to work out the rough edges, of which are considerable on offense.

While the Huskies dropped two spots in the Associated Press Top 25 following the opener, another dip is likely on Sunday following their 16-14 victory over Utah State, a near four-touchdown underdog.

The following are the highs and lows from Saturday afternoon's mind-numbing struggle:

1. THE OFFENSE

Everything that could go wrong with this Husky offensive unit has gone wrong so far. The offensive line hasn't meshed without Landen Hatchett anchoring it, Demond Williams Jr. has not been close to a pinpoint passer, the collective drops of pitches, handoffs and passes has been inexcusable for the sheer volume of it all and the Huskies currently are down five starters and it's only Week 3.

Hatchett once again was dressed in a jersey and sweats for this game, and he should be back no later than the UW-Minnesota outing on Sept. 26 in Husky Stadium. His absence has been notable. He's a captain, someone who could be an honors candidate if he could ever stay healthy and he'll probably be an NFL player someday.

Besides Hatchett, the UW offense is now missing first-unit wide receivers Christian Moss and Rashid Williams, and No. 1 running backs Quaid Carr and Jordan Washington, with the latter going down in spring practice. That's a lot of firepower and speed to go without all of a sudden.

With freshmen and players coming off injuries trying to get comfortable, mistakes are going to happen. But in two games, the level of miscues has been epidemic and inexcusable with Dezmen Roebuck dropping a couple of passes, one likely for a touchdown; Trey Cooley, coughing up a red-zone pitch and having a possible scoring pass bounce off his hands; and freshman Brian Bonner Jr. likewise fumbling a red-zone handoff.

Fisch still has a chance to calm everyone down.

Alex McLaughlin holds up his interception against Utah State, which was his second of the season and 10th in his college career. | Dave Sizer photo

2. ALEX MCLAUGHLIN

As bad as the offense has been through two games, McLaughlin has been at his best on the defensive side. Who was it again who said he couldn't play?

He was everywhere against Utah State, leading all tacklers for either side with 9, collecting a pair of sacks, intercepting a pass and breaking up two others.

McLaughlin's inspired play surely helped offset the UW's continuing offensive inadequacies. He has an interception in each game so far this season, and now 10 in his college career counting Northern Arizona.

Other individuals worth spotlighting for their weekend depth-chart promotions are wide receiver Chris Lawson, defensive tackle Kai McClendon and Bonner at running back, who each drew their first game-opening assignments for the UW.

Against Utah State, Jacob Manu and his defensive teammates cut out their 15-yard penalties from the opener. | Dave Sizer photo

3. FLAGS AT HALF MAST

The Huskies got the message loud and clear about reducing their staggering slew of penalties from the Apple Cup opener against Washington State or play a stiff price. They went from 12 flags for 130 yards against the Cougars to a much more acceptable six infractions for 44 yards against Utah State.

The threat of UW players being benched for undisciplined play apparently sunk in with these guys, who cut their penalties in half and their penalty yardage marched off against them by nearly two-thirds from the week before.

Linebacker Jacob Manu, safety Rylon Dillard-Allen and edge rusher Ramzak Fruean each committed 15-yard penalties in the opener for taunting or late hits. This time, freshman cornerback Jeron Jones drew a pass-interference call. That was it for a long mark-off.