Decker DeGraaf Continues To Run a Route to Greatness

Decker DeGraaf has been around the University of Washington football team so long, you half expect him to be graduated and preparing for the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound tight end has played in all 26 Husky games that have been held since he arrived from San Dimas, California, and he's started 16 times.

On the second or third play of his college career, DeGraaf caught a 33-yard touchdown pass against Weber State, one of five times he's reached the end zone so far.

"I definitely have a lot to grow on," he said. "But just having 26 games played going into my junior year is a great place to be. I feel like I've played a lot of football and it's starting to show up. I have a lot of confidence."

He should.

Decker DeGraaf stretches in Dempsey Indoor in spring practice. | Dave Sizer photo

Of the following Husky tight ends now playing in the NFL, in Cade Otton, Drew Sample, Will Dissly, Devin Culp and Jack Westover, all except Dissly redshirted their first season in Montlake. While Dissly played right away as a freshman, he was a defensive lineman initially.

DeGraaf came ready to play at tight end and dove right in.

So what's next as he enters his third college season having been a Freshman All-American and someone the Huskies have continually been able to rely on?

Greatness is the answer. He's been good, but it's time for him to take the next step, to make defenses have to adjust to him and know where he is at all times, to worry about him.

"The biggest challenge to Decker is ownership of the offense," UW tight-ends coach Jordan Paopao said. "Not just from an individual standpoint, but more conceptual with what are other people doing around him."

DeGraaf has 47 career catches for 593 yards, with 32 grabs coming this past season, and the coaching staff thinks he can do even better.

That would mean he becomes a better pass-catcher on throws away from his body and he eliminate the handful of drops he had in 2025.

"The best thing about Decker is he would tell you he left so much on the field," Paopao said.

Decker DeGraaf (86) celebrates a touchdown catch against Illinois with tackle Drew Azzopardi (74). | Dave Sizer photo

Foremost, the Huskies want him to be an elite blocker in a manner similar to former teammate Quentin Moore, who's now preparing for the NFL draft.

The thing about DeGraaf is he understands all the good things that can happen to him if he keeps pushing to be the best at everything tied to his position.

"[It's] just show I'm a dominant run-blocker and I can pass pro with everyone and still be a dominant pass-catcher," he said. "It's being well-rounded."