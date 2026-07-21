Deji Ajose Tries To Get Hands On Bigger UW Role

He was one of five freshman wide receivers brought in all at once by the University of Washington football team for 2025, quite possibly the least heralded of the bunch, and Deji Ajose continues to work on establishing him presence in Montlake.

He showed up with fellow newcomers Dezmen Roebuck, Chris Lawson, Raiden Vines-Bright and Marcus Harris, and each pass-catcher appeared in at least one Husky game.

Roebuck and Vines-Bright even worked their way into the starting lineup and caught a lot of passes.

However, Vines-Bright and Harris weren't totally satisfied with the way things went for them at the UW overall and entered the transfer portal, and now play for Arizona State and UCLA, respectively.

Through it all, the 6-foot-1, 197-pound Ajose from Hercules, California -- dare we say, he comes from a strong background at home -- has stayed put while seeking opportunity to move up with Jedd Fisch's team.

Deji Ajose goes deep to chase down a spring pass. | Dave Sizer phot

This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the UW roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did in spring practice and what to expect from them going into fall camp.

Ajose emerged from Oakland's well-respected Bishop O'Dowd High School, which was a place that previously sent cornerback Kevin King to the Huskies and on to the NFL as a second-round draft pick.

A four-year varsity member for the Dragons, Ajose enjoyed a solid senior season in 2024 with 47 catches for 813 yards and 12 touchdowns while taking the field as a two-way performer.

Deji Ajose (82) takes part in the Spring Game festivities. | Dave Sizer photo

If there's been a glitch to his game it's that he tends to drop the ball a little more than he should.

This past spring, Ajose had no fewer than three catchable balls carom off his hands during 11-on-11 team competition.

Oops.

On the plus side, he entertained spring observers by making a leaping 15-yard grab from quarterback Kini McMillan. He followed with a 12-yard catch on a ball thrown by Stanford transfer Elijah Brown. His final catch during April competition was a 20-yarder from Demond Williams Jr. in the 13th practice.

He spent much of the month running with the No. 3 offense and working with all of those different passers.

Ajose needs to wash his hands of those earlier drops. Nobody is going to hand him anything.

Deji Ajose does knee stretches in Dempsey Indoor. | Dave Sizer photo

What he's done: Ajose spent his freshman year honing his skills and then was rewarded by making his college debut on the final series of the LA Bowl against Boise State.

Starter or not: It probably depends on whether he can steadily improve his game and become a more dependable receiver. There is plenty of competition.