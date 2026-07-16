What's Happened On God's Greene Earth In Montlake

The great ones who come through the University of Washington football program, the players destined to become first-team All-Americans or first-round draft picks or both -- from Steve Emtman to Kaleb McGary to Rome Odunze -- typically are great talkers.

Put them in front of a media scrum and the cameras love them.

They're honest, funny and completely devoid of cliches.

Most of all, they're readily comfortable in their own skin.

A potential candidate to add to this list, with his only accomplishment so far him immediately becoming the Huskies' starting left offensive tackle as a freshman, which is substantial, would be Kodi Greene.

He looks like a veteran. Plays like a veteran. And most definitely sounds like one.

"I feel very good, very confident," Greene said, when first addressing a half-dozen journalists during spring ball in his first Montlake media moment.

The big question that came up, one he ironically didn't hear right away and had to ask his inquisitor to repeat, was when did he think he could become a starting left tackle as a freshman in the Big Ten?

Once digested, the answer came without hesitation.

"I feel I've always had that mindset -- never waiting," Greene said. "Coach Switz [Michael Switzer] always told me, 'Don't wait for anything, always take the opportunity you're given.' I've done that since I got here."

This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the UW roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did in spring practice and what to expect from them going into fall camp.

If Greene were a Broadway play, the reviews have been nonstop and absolutely gushing.

Senior center Landen Hatchett recalled how everyone had to get their first look at this 6-foot-6, 321-pound prodigy when he enrolled early and showed up for January workouts.

"Kodi Greene has been super impressive," Hatchett said. "The very first thing that stood out was we were doing PRPs [player-run practices] in the winter and he was super fluid. He's super athletic and, as soon as we saw that, a couple of the guys looked at each other and said he's the real deal."

Kodi Greene shows off his custom gloves. | Dave Sizer photo

John Mills did all of this a year ago, arriving as a freshman and right away claiming the starting left offensive guard spot as his own.

Because of that, the 6-foot-6, 335-pound Mills might have found it hard to be overly impressed by the kid's instant success. But that's not the case.

“He’s an absolute stud,” Mills said. “I’m so proud of the way he’s come in and worked every single day. He’s never taken anything for granted. He comes in, he asks all the questions, he works in the weight room and he works on the field. I’m sure you guys can see he’s an absolute baller.”

Kodi Greene pulls out during spring ball. | Dave Sizer photo

Then there was starting senior right offensive tackle Drew Azzopardi, who got right to the point with his assessment of his new teammate.

“You guys have seen it," Azzopardi said rather pointedly. "He moves like a freak."

Kodi Greene cuts an imposing figure at left tackle. | Dave Sizer photo

What he's done: As a local kid from Renton, Washington, who wanted to be great, he moved to California for his last two years of high school ball and joined Mater Dei High School, the most prestigious schoolboy football powerhouse in the Los Angeles area and became a 5-star recruit before returning home. Early on, he was committed to Oregon before flipping his pledge to the UW.

Starter or not: Just 18, Greene was identified as the Huskies' starting left tackle by coach Jedd Fisch well before spring football ever got started. He's that good. He's done nothing to sway anyone's opinion away from him either.