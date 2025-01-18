Demond Williams Jr.'s QB Coronation: Rutgers Got Off Easy
Rutgers was one of the more aggravating games of the season for the University of Washington football team.
More than ever, against the decidedly average Scarlet Knights, this was one outing the Huskies had no business losing, and it came with plenty of lingering ramifications.
All of a sudden, the reliable Grady Gross couldn't kick a field goal.
After playing in Piscataway, standout edge rusher Zach Durfee was injured and wouldn't start again for the rest of the season.
After rupturing his Achilles tendon in the second half, defensive tackle Jayvon Parker wouldn't play again in 2024.
And, for the first time, the Huskies didn't really know what to do with freshman quarterback Demond Williams Jr. on game day.
On all counts, Rutgers got off relatively easy.
The playmaking Williams was inserted on each of the UW's first three offensive drives, a play here and a play there, and seemed to provide a spark each time he touched the ball. Yet he barely played after that as the Huskies went down to a 21-18 defeat at a place billing itself as college football's birthplace (1869).
The outcome, combined with the limited use of Williams, were gifts indeed.
With all of the growing interest currently surrounding Williams following his two late-season starts and a sensational Sun Bowl performance, we're taking a look back at each of his 13 freshman appearances and what happened. This is the fifth installment.
After taking the opening kickoff, the Huskies inserted their elusive first-year quarterback on the third and fourth plays of the drive. He handed off to Jonah Coleman for an 11-yard gain and threw an 8-yard pass to Giles Jackson. And quickly sat down.
On the second series for the UW, Williams entered on the seventh play, in a second-and-13 situation from the Rutgers 14, and took off running around the right side, picked up 10 yards and nearly scored. Out he went. The Huskies settled for Gross' 22-yard field goal, the kicker's only make in four tries.
For the third UW drive in the quarter, Williams was ushered onto the field for the third play, a first-and-10 snap at the Rutgers 28. He rushed for 2 yards. Out he went. Four plays later, the Huskies missed a 32-yard field goal with just under eight minutes left in the first half.
Midway through the third quarter, Williams was sent out for the fifth play of a UW drive, ran for no gain and left the game. His brief presence must have left his team with good vibes, though. Rogers returned and threw a 51-yard touchdown strike to Denzel Boston on the very next play, pulling the Huskies within 14-10.
Rogers, who threw a pair of scoring passes to Boston, largely was responsible for the UW outgaining Rutgers a whopping 521 yards to 299 in total offense, he just couldn't put the Huskies into the end zone nearly enough to pull out a victory.
As for Williams, he was done for the day. He never stirred from the sideline again. For the game, he threw just one pass for 8 yards and ran the ball three times for 12 yards.
Yes, Rutgers was spared having to defend against the young playmaker.
