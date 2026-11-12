Demond Williams Turns Up on Big Ten Availability List Again

Released multiple times per week, the Big Ten football availability list is a lot like a stock tip. It goes from buy, buy, buy to sell, sell, sell almost overnight.

A day after meeting with the media and seemingly in good health, starting quarterback Demond Williams Jr. on Wednesday night turned up as questionable on the conference injury report for Saturday's game at Michigan State.

All of which means the Huskies (5-4 overall, 2-4 Big Ten) could be in line for another quarterback change after a rib injury forced Williams to sit out the Purdue game and three quarters of the Nebraska outing before reclaiming his No. 1 job last weekend against Penn State.

UW coach Jedd Fisch won't address his personnel matters until he has a final media briefing on Thursday afternoon before the team travels to Michigan State.

Yet on Monday, he declared Williams healthy and said he planned to start him again against the Spartans (3-6, 1-5), who are coming off a rousing 15-6 victory over rival Michigan in Ann Arbor.

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If Williams is unable to play in East Lansing, back-up Elijah Brown would be elevated to starter for the third time this season.

Brown led the Huskies to a 38-26 win at Purdue and called the signal through the first three quarters against Nebraska before Williams took over in the fourth quarter and guided the UW to a 17-10 victory in Lincoln.

Besides the quarterback role a host of other Huskies are listed as questionable for the Michigan State game in usual starters safety Alex McLaughlin and defensive tackle Elinneus Davis, plus edge rushers Devin Hyde, Isaiah Ward and Logan George.

Considered doubtful is running back Trey Cooley, who suffered a concussion on a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.

Ward started the Huskies' past two games in place of freshman Ramzak Fruean, who opened the first seven games before being slowed by a knee injury.

This UW has had injury issues throughout this season. At least center Kolt Dieterich, who has been ill and injured and played on, doesn't appear on the Big Ten availability list this week.