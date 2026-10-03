Best College Football Prop Bets Today for Week 5 (Bet on Demond Williams to Torch USC Defense)

It's time to strap in and prepare for a fantastic slate of college football games ahead of us today.

There are a handful of fascinating conference games, including Florida vs. Missouri, Washington vs. USC, and Alabama vs. Mississippi State. In this article, I'm going to give you my favorite prop bet for those three matchups, so if you live in a state that allows you to bet on college football player props, let's have some fun.

Best College Football Prop Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jamal Roberts 100+ Rush Yards (-103)

Demond Williams 260+ Passing Yards (+104)

Lotzeir Brooks Anytime Touchdown (+160)

Jamal Roberts 100+ Rush Yards (-103)

Jamal Roberts has been the focal point of the Missouri Tigers' offense, handing him the ball 89 times for 395 yards through the first three weeks of the season. Now, he gets to face a Florida defense that has struggled to stop the run this season, ranking 122nd in opponent rush EPA and 98th in opponent rush success rate. I'm willing to bet on Roberts reaching the 100-yard mark on Saturday.

Demond Williams 260+ Passing Yards (+104)

USC's biggest weakness has been its inability to stop the pass this season. They enter their game against the Washington Huskies, ranking 122nd in the nation in opponent dropback EPA and 99th in opponent dropback success rate. That could lead to big things for Washington quarterback Demond Williams, who is already averaging 282.25 passing yards per game this season.

Lotzeir Brooks Anytime Touchdown (+160)

While I like Mississippi State to win this game, there's no denying that the Alabama offense should be able to put up points against the Bulldogs' defense, so I'm going to bet on Alabama's wide receiver, Lotzeir Brooks, to find the end zone.

Alabama's top wide receiver, Ryan Coleman-Williams, has shorter odds at +120, but the two receivers have the same number of receptions this season, each with 17. That makes Brooks the more valuable bet to find the end zone from an odds perspective at +160.

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