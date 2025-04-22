Deven Bryant Takes His Turn with No. 1 Husky Defense
Decker DeGraaf and Deven Bryant ran up the sideline together last week at the University of Washington's East practice field until the pass arrived and went up for it, making contact in the process.
DeGraaf, the Huskies' superlative sophomore tight end, came away with the ball while Bryant, a persistent sophomore linebacker, let out an expletive.
Bryant, however, wasn't necessarily the loser on this play -- DeGraaf had given him a discreet shove to create separation and gotten away with it.
What didn't go unnoticed was these two were 25 yards downfield, which means that Bryant was able to once more show off his ability to run.
On Saturday, he spent much of the Huskies' ninth spring practice working with the No. 1 defense, playing alongside Washington State transfer Taariq "Buddah" Al-Uqdah and covering a lot of ground. At least for a day, he moved past UCF transfer Xe'ree Alexander and auditioned for a more meaningful role.
"Deven has been doing a really good job," new defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said.
While Husky linebackers recently have come and gone in droves, the 5-foot-11, 234-pound Bryant has been the only linebacker constant in the program over the past two seasons, appearing in a dozen games, all as a reserve.
Carson Bruener, Alphonzo Tuputala, Drew Fowler, Khmori House and Bryun Parham from last season each used up their eligibility or transferred out.
Linebacker newcomers Jacob Manu and Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, an Arizona transfer and the headliner of the incoming recruiting class, respectively, arrived with knee injuries that have required rehabilitation and prevented them from participating in this spring ball.
Add to that, the UW moved one-time Michigan transfer Hayden Moore from linebacker primarily to edge rusher this spring.
Bryant, who missed all of spring ball last year with a foot injury, has been the only scholarship linebacker on the roster for the 2023 and 2024 seasons who remains a Husky.
He moves exceedingly well going laterally. He showed off that ability during Saturday's scrimmage when he dropped quickly into the flat and took down running back Jonah Coleman for no gain after the latter caught a Demond Williams Jr. pass.
While in developmental for Kalen DeBoer's and Jedd Fisch's UW coaching staffs, this California native often ihas been forgotten or gets overlooked when position groups are broken down and starting candidates are considered. That's changing.
This spring, Bryant, whose sturdy, compact frame is not unlike Manu or Al-Uqdah's, seems to be making steady inroads as a reliable player for the Huskies while showing off his linebacker range.
