Do Huskies Have WR Playmaker? Tune In, Says Rashid Williams

Among the University of Washington receiver corps, freshmen are everywhere running routes in fall camp. So are the new guys. And the second-year guys.

And then there's Rashid Williams.

He's a fourth-year pass-catcher in Montlake.

One of a kind, in that regard.

Williams is the veteran of the Husky receivers, one of 10 players remaining overall who suited up for the CFP national championship game against Michigan nearly three years ago.

He's had his breakthough moments, catching a touchdown pass at Iowa two years ago.

He's dealt with the harshness of football, too, earning a starting job in 2025 only to have a pair of injuries cancel out nearly the entire season.

With the opener against Washington State less than two weeks off, Williams is feeling a little feisty, too.

All you have to do is ask him whether the Huskies have anyone capable of replacing Denzel Boston, now in the NFL, in becoming the UW's go-to receiver?

"If they question that, I just say turn on the tape on Saturday, September 6; Sunday, I'm sorry," he challenged, referring to the Apple Cup against the Cougars. "Turn the game on and you'll see."

Rashid Williams after scoring in the Spring Game. | Dave Sizer photo

Williams enters the coming season with really modest career stats of 18 catches for 222 yards and that one touchdown in Iowa City. He should surpass those numbers way before September comes and goes.

It's been a long, sometimes painful journey for this kid from Brentwood, California, who's ready to finally let loose

He's had to pay his dues while playing behind NFL-bound receivers in Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan, Ja'Lynn Polk, Germie Bernard and Boston.

Rashid Williams hauls in a 43-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of the Spring Game. | Dave Sizer photo

And once he got his big shot and won a starting job a year ago, he made a 27-yard catch in his second game against UC Davis that also came with a broken collarbone when the defender hit him high.

All healed and ready to return for the ninth game against Wisconsin, Williams caught his fingers in someone else's face mask and was done for the season.

"I've been just staying in the weight room and trying to get everything strong and durable so out here on the field I can take certain hits," he said. "

Williams constantly trash talks with cornerback Manny Karnley, a Little League teammate of his from when they were 9, and he got into a little shoving match with live-wire safety Rylon Dillard-Allen in last Saturday's scrimmage.

He has a chance to become the UW's No. 1 passing target, as shown by him catching a pair of TD passes during Wednesday's practice, one each from Elijah Brown and Demond Williams Jr., covering 2 and 25 yards, respectively.

It's all part of the game for him -- the injuries, the words, the secondary exchange, the receiver competition.

"We're just out there playing ball," Williams said.

And it sure beats watching everyone else do it without him.