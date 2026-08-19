Green Out To Become UW's Most Prolific Punter

Hunter Green could become the greatest punter in University of Washington football annals.

He's already one of 21 players named to the watch list for the Ray Guy Award, given to the nation's best at his position.

The Athletic has singled him out as the preseason first-team All-Big Ten punter.

Green comes to Montlake after averaging 47 yards per punt at San Diego State, leaving him ranked sixth last season among the country's most prolific at what he does.

And while Husky coach Jedd Fisch wishes Green and his big foot well in his career, he hopes the kid never leaves the bench.

Huh?

"I don't talk about talk punters very much, or the new punt rule, because I don't like to punt," Fisch said following Saturday night's scrimmage, referring to a rule curtailing fake punts.

Hunter Green gets airborne as he launches a Spring Game punt. | Dave Sizer photo

Either way, the Huskies were in great need of an upgrade after inconsistent punting was a decided factor, resulting in less than advantageous field possession, in at least three of their four losses in 2025.

So Fisch's staff went out and signed Green, the son of a former UW place-kicker and defensive back from the Huskies' 1991 national championship team, the late Phil Green.

At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Green better resembles an every-down player.

He's huge for a punter.

Tyler Robles (95) shares a Spring Game moment with Hunter Green. | Dave Sizer photo

With his curly hair and new mustache since spring ball, he also could be a dead ringer for new singing sensation Benson Boone, another guy with Northwest roots.

Watching him punt in practice, Green seemingly launches a longer and higher football than anyone who has come through the UW before him.

In Saturday's scrimmage, he sent one in typical fashion that traveled 52 yards with a 4.6-second hang time, according to special-teams coach Chris Petrilli.

He's one of three returning punters across the country with a minimum 47-yard average, joined by Colorado's Bryan Hansen and TCU's John Hoyet Chance, who finished at 47.3 and 47.2, respectively.

Asked if he could up his season average to 50 yards per punt, Green sounded optimistic. It's been done before. Another San Diego State punter, Matt Araiza, has the college game's top average ever of 51.1 in 2021. Race Porter holds the UW record at 48.5, also in 2021.

"Yeah, I think it's possible," he said. "At the end of the day, it's just the process, of having a great process. If you can have a great process, have a good drop and swing, the result wil be great."

Green, of course, has to get on the field against his coach's objections.

"Hopefully when Hunter goes out there, we use him when we need him," Fisch said begrudgingly.