Dozen Reinforcements On The Way For Husky Football

One of the benefits of fall camp is the University of Washington football team will welcome back nearly a dozen players who missed spring practice while recovering from an assortment of injuries, with the roster becoming almost whole again with healthy bodies.

Senior running back and Oregon transfer Jayden Limar can return his post-surgery scooter to the training staff, Mississippi State transfer and third-year defensive tackle Kai McClendon his cane to whomever lent it to him.

Senior edge rusher Russell Davis II is preparing for his first Husky practice in 20 months, having been hurt continuously since he received Big Ten co-defensive player of the week honors for his 3-sack, 1 strip-sack performance against UCLA in 2024.

Troy transfer and senior running back Trey Cooley, McClendon and Davis each sat out the 2025 season in its entirety and should be eager to be involved again.

Of these Huskies coming off the injured list, they've been dealing with knees, feet, ankle, shoulder, bicep and wrist ailments.

A breakdown of the one-time walking wounded goes as follows:

BUDDAH AL-UQDAH

A year ago, Al-Uqdah was the rare transfer from rival Washington State who was the best UW linebacker when the 2025 season began. In a twist of cruel irony, he lasted just three games before getting rolled up on by the Cougars and helped off the field with a knee injury in Pullman, his old haunts. He's a 24-game starter at the two schools, looking to get back in the mix. He looked confident again at the summer's end of rehab. "As that stuff ramped up, you can see a lot of the life come back in Buddah," linebackers coach Brian Odom said.

RAHSHAWN CLARK

As a redshirt freshman last season the nickelback played in 12 games and started five times, including the season-ending LA Bowl. Once he was done, he headed for shoulder surgery for wear and tear issues. He was in uniform for spring ball, but held out of contact. His fall agenda will be to reclaim his No. 1 job in the secondary.

Georgia Tech's Trey Cooley, now at the UW, runs past Wake Forest defensive back DaShawn Jones in 2023. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

TREY COOLEY

The oft-injured Cooley, with stops at Louisville, Georgia Tech and Troy, hasn't played much at all since 2023 -- just three games for the Yellow Jackets over that time. His 2024 season was curtailed by a concussion suffered on a kickoff against Florida State, one that left him with migraines, light sensitivity issues and depression. He blew a knee 12 months ago and never played for Troy, which had to be a major downer, as well. He seemed upbeat enough while attending UW spring ball and working his way back to active duty.

RUSSELL DAVIS II

He's had the greatest single-game defensive effort since Jedd Fisch took over the Huskies with his sackfest against the Bruins. Unfortunately, he's had elbow and knee injuries nonstop since coming to Montlake from Arizona and played in just three games over two seasons. The edge rusher has reason to want to play well in Seattle, too -- his namesake father was a Seahawks defensive tackle. "I've never seen him play," defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. "I'm excited to see him rush the passer."

KOLT DIETERICH

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive lineman from Texas arrived with some shoulder issues after appearing in 28 games and starting 18 for his Conference USA team. He dressed and took part in spring drills, but was held out of all contact. If needed, he's capable of starting for the Huskies. The coaching staff is so enthused about him, they're going to have him work at center as well as guard and tackle.

KADE ELDRIDGE

The homecoming for the Lynden, Washington, product, after transferring from USC to the UW, lasted just seven games before he hurt his foot at Michigan and had surgery. A versatile player, he started one Husky outing as a fullback and scored a rushing touchdown. He should be able to resume the previous load he was carrying if not do more. "It would be great to get Kade back in the fold, just to see him develop," tight ends coach Jordan Paopao said.

GEIREAN HATCHETT

He was doing the Huskies a favor when he got hurt, moving over from his starting right guard spot to No. 1 center to replace his injured brother in spring ball when he tore a bicep muscle. One of the college game's last seven-year players, he'll gain full medical clearance after a practice or two, then try to reclaim his job from second-year player Champ Taulealea and resume getting in a stance next to his younger brother. "I was really enjoying the place I was in, playing next to Landen," Geirean said.

LANDEN HATCHETT

He broke his right wrist against Illinois last season and has a big scar to prove it. Similar to his brother, he needs just a day or two more of rehab before the Huskies will clear him for fall practice to reclaim his starting job. He's done this comeback thing before, bouncing back from a freshman knee injury two seasons ago. "Why rush it?" Hatchett said this week while shaking hands firmly with his injured limb.

BLAISE LAVISTA

The Huskies took on the 6-foot-2, 197-pound wide receiver from the Chicago suburbs even after he blew a knee during his high school senior season. He had a game as a junior in which he scored on catches of 51, 90 and 95 yards. He'll no doubt need plenty of time to acclimate himself to UW practice and the playbook.

Oregon’s Jayden Limar, now with the Huskies, leaps over Oregon State’s Mason White. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

JAYDEN LIMAR

Similar to Eldridge last season, Limar from Lake Stevens, Washington, will have his own personal homecoming this season. He brings the Huskies a well-utilized running back who appeared in 33 games for Oregon and started 3 times. He'll want to show he's more than a support piece and capable of becoming the No. 1 guy. He's back from ankle surgery. While a senior, he'll have the option to return in 2027, as well. "I just want to play my best season and see where that leaves me," Limar said of a second UW season. "I'll address it then."

KAI MCCLENDON

Once the Huskies can get this guy in game shape and ready to go, the 6-foot-2, 320-pound defensive lineman should be a load for anyone to block. He'll need a little more time at fall camp before he receives his medical clearance 12 months after suffering a knee injury. He played a full SEC season in 2024 and started five times. He appears extremely athletic for someone with his size. He looked explosive while sparring with gloves on the sideline during spring ball. Envision Jayvon Parker, only maybe more mobile.

CHRISTIAN MOSS

After transferring in from Kennesaw State and Virginia Tech before that, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Moss didn't last long in spring ball before coming down with hamstring issues. Yet the wide receiver worked through the summer months to get healthy again and put himself in position to compete for a starting job. The early reviews have been good. “We took a couple weeks off this summer and it’s funny when you get back and the whole team is talking about what Christian did this summer,” wide receivers coach Kevin Cummings said.