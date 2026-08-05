New 5-In-5 Eligibility Rule Seen As Big Benefit By Huskies

In what was supposed to be his final college football season, Xe'ree Alexander could have been a little melancholy at a Tuesday media gathering while sizing up a potential University of Washington football farewell.

Instead, he was feeling a little giddy about it all.

Alexander is one of the direct benefactors of the new five-in-five eligibility rule put in place by the NCAA, one that does away with redshirts and enables players to compete for five full seasons within a five-year window if they wish.

This got the 6-foot-1, 230-pound Alexander daydreaming some about 2027, when he could be lined up alongside fellow linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, who would be only in his third year.

"To come back, it could be me and Zay running it back again and leading the defense," he said.

The Huskies have at least a half-dozen players who originally were pegged to use up their eligibility this season by playing out the conventional four without a redshirt. Typically, that means they are some of a team's better players.

Now they get a bonus season if they want it.

Xe'ree Alexander turned in an MVP performance at the LA Bowl. | Dave Sizer photo

"It's going to help me a lot, for sure, help improve my draft stock and everything," said Alexander, coming off a season in which he started five games and was named the LA Bowl defensive most valuable player.

Other Huskies who stand to benefit from this rule change are center Landen Hatchett, edge rusher Jacob Lane, running back Jayden Limar, safety Alex McLaughlin and possibly edge rusher Logan George, though with the latter it's unclear if his enrollment before taking a church mission affects his status.

The goal of each of these players, of course, is to have a season so successful the NFL wants them and they don't need that fifth year.

However, UW coach Jedd Fisch says he's only heard positive feedback from his guys in having this option.

"We have not talked to anybody that’s in their fourth year that doesn’t think they’re probably going to be returning for their fifth year or at least have the opportunity to do so," he said.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound McLaughlin is just beginning to establish himself at the college game's highest level, this after earning All-Big Ten honorable-mention honors with the Huskies following two productive FCS seasons at Northern Arizona.

A fifth year could greatly benefit his NFL pursuits. If he didn't like his projected draft position after this season, he'd have the chance to improve it.

"Obviously, it's super cool to have, but my goal this year is to go out there and have a great year with my team and put myself in position to be drafted," McLaughlin said.

If all of these guys returned in 2027, the Huskies would be reclaiming at least two defensive starters over multiple seasons in McLaughlin and Lane, and an offensive starter in Hatchett.

Fisch is a big proponent of the new rule, especially since he's never been interested much in the redshirt process. He's always gone with the approach that when you're ready, you play, and that includes multiple freshmen.

"It’s a great thing for U-Dub football," Fisch said of the rule change.