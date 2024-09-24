Durfee, Fowler Expected Back for Friday's Rutgers Game
A University of Washington defense that gave up a miserly 112 yards of total offense to Northwestern will add a pair of reinforcements this week with edge rusher Zach Durfee and linebacker Drew Fowler cleared to play in Friday's game at Rutgers, coach Jedd Fisch said.
The 6-foot-5, 256-pound Durfee started the first two games and appeared in the first three, but the junior suffered some sort of injury either in or after the Apple Cup against Washington State and was held out against Northwestern. He was spotted on the sideline during the game wearing a protective boot on his left foot.
Fowler, a 6-foot-1, 222-pound senior, played in the opener against Weber State, but missed the next three outings, at times seen wearing a protective boot on his right foot.
Durfee leads the Huskies with 2.5 sacks, all coming against Eastern Michigan, while Fowler has appeared in 41 Husky games in his career.
On the down side for this team, the Huskies once again will go without senior tight end Quentin Moore, who started and was injured in the opener against Weber State, and junior free safety Makell Esteen, who was the starter for the first two games but missed the Northwestern game with a leg contusion.
Fisch is hoping to have them back for the Michigan game on Oct. 5. Moore is considered the UW's top blocking tight end and his absence might have been the difference in his team's only loss, 24-19 to Washington State, where the Huskies needed an outside block on a fourth-down play at the goal line that was stuffed.
"I would say those guys have a great shot at that," Fisch said of their possible return for the Michigan game.
Of others who have been sidelined all season, sophomore wide receiver Kevin Green Jr. and sophomore tight end Ryan injured in a fall scrimmage and during spring practice, respectively, are still a ways from getting cleared to practice and play again.
"I'd be surprised if either of those guys makes Michigan," Fisch said.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington