Durfee Had No Stats in Opener, But Made Things Happen
Given the mystique surrounding Zach Durfee, after a pair of University of Washington coaching staffs singled him out for having elite football talent, there's always plenty of anticipation whenever he takes the field.
Such was the case when he made his college debut in the 2024 Sugar Bowl and CFP semifinals against Texas.
That's what happened when he started in early games last season against Weber State, Eastern Michigan and Rutgers before turf toe injuries ultimately shut him down.
And that certainly was the situation this past Saturday night in the season opener when the 6-foot-5, 258-pound Durfee took his spot in the starting lineup against Colorado State following a long layoff.
The trouble was, for those watching from the stands or those seated in front of a TV at home, it just didn't seem like Durfee was fully engaged in the action.
His stat line following the 38-21 victory: Zero tackles, zero tackles for loss, zero sacks.
Quizzed about this on Tuesday, UW defensive coordinator Ryan Walters had a totally different take on Durfee's season-opening performance.
It worked for him.
"I thought he played well," Walters said. "It didn't show up on the stat sheet, but i thought he was disruptive, He got back there and caused some pressure."
The Husky defensive leader told how on the first play of the second quarter, with Colorado State facing a third-and-2 situation at its own 28, Durfee took on three blockers all at once. This enabled linebacker Buddah Al-Uqdah to come over the top unimpeded and drop Rams running back Jalen Dupree for a 2-yard loss and force a punt.
Rather than come up with multiple sacks on this night, which is what he did in a game against Eastern Michigan a year ago, Durfee instead repeatedly got in the way and funneled defensive stops to his teammates.
Walters was asked if Durfee, who missed more than half of last season when his toes got so painful he could barely walk, needed more time to settle in and find a rhythm to make things happen in a much more profound manner.
The answer was no.
"I think he's right where he's supposed to be," Walters said of Durfee. "I think he's playing comfident and he's playing physical."
