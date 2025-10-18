Durfee No Longer On Injury List, Appears Available for Michigan Game
If the University of Washington injury report is indeed accurate, senior edge rusher Zach Durfee will be available to play in Saturday's game at Michigan after getting hurt and missing the past two outings.
That potential good news for the Huskies (5-1 overall, 2-1 conference) was gleaned from the pregame Big Ten player availability report by process of elimination. Durfee was nowhere to be found on the list, which is generally considered a positive sign.
The 6-foot-5, 258-pound senior started the first four games before suffering a second-quarter elbow injury during the UW's 24-6 loss to Ohio State. He was one of the nation's leaders in quarterback pressures before his mishap.
The Huskies also likely will use senior linebacker Jacob Manu against Michigan while trying to preserve his eligibility for 2026 after he recovered from a knee injury and returned after this season began. He can appear in four regular-season games and this would be his third outing.
Now for the not so upbeat news for the UW. The once rebuilt Husky offensive line will remain unraveled at Michigan with previous starters Carver Willis and John Mills among four Huskies ruled out of the game in Ann Arbor.
The Huskies also will go without sophomore wide receiver Rashid Williams (collarbone) and senior safety CJ Christian (turf toe).
The 6-foot-5, 312-pound Willis started the first four outings at left tackle before the senior transfer from Kansas State suffered a second-quarter knee injury against Ohio State and his absence will now stretch to three games.
Mills, a 6-foot-6, 342-pound freshman, was the starting left guard for five games before he went down with a third-quarter foot injury during the UW's 24-20 victory at Maryland. The Michigan match-up will be his second miss.
When asked about his injured offensive linemen at the beginning of the week, UW coach Jedd Fisch tried to be hopeful about their chances of playing against the Wolverines.
"There's a chance," Fisch said of their possible return at Michigan. "I don't know how much of a chance, but there's a chance."
For line replacements, the Huskies will open with 6-foot-6, 302-pound senior Max McCree at left tackle and 6-foot-5, 310-pound redshirt freshman Paki Finau. McCree will make his third consecutive start while Finau gets a second game-opening assignment.
A five-game starter in 2024, McCree likely had his best performance in the Huskies' 27-17 win over Michigan in Seattle.
Williams was set to miss his fifth consecutive outing after fracturing his collarbone on a first-play reception against UC Davis, but the Huskies remained hopeful that he would return before the regular season ends. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound receiver has 5 catches for 54 yards so far.
Christian, a Florida International transfer, has experienced somewhat of a lost season with his lingering injury.
In fact, he could sit out two more games and the 6-foot-1, 205-pound defensive back would become eligible to claim a medical redshirt and return in 2026.
Christian started in 20 of the 27 games he played for his Miami-based FIU, but he missed seven outings during his first season in 2022 with a dislocated shoulder.
