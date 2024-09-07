Durfee Questionable, Fowler Out for Eastern Michigan Game
Starting edge rusher Zach Durfee is listed as questionable and back-up linebacker Drew Fowler has been ruled out for the University of Washington football game on Saturday against Eastern Michigan, according to the Big Ten injury report.
Durfee, a 6-foot-5, 256-pound junior, started his first career Husky game in the season opener against Weber State and finished with 3 tackles and a pass break-up that was came close to being a pick-six in the 35-3 victory.
Fowler, a 6-foot-1, 222-pound senior, will sit out after playing in all 28 UW games over the past two seasons plus last weekend's opener.
The conference report doesn't list injuries for the players involved, only their status.
Durfee, who was in uniform for pregame warn-ups, is considered questionable along with UW cornerbacks Leroy Bryant and Darren Barkins, a redshirt freshman and a junior. Previously, Bryant, who was hurt in fall camp, wasn't expected back until Monday, according to coach Jedd Fisch.
Others who will miss the Eastern Michigan game are senior tight end Quentin Moore, who appeared to injure a knee against Weber State when a player left the sideline and blindsided him; sophomore wide receiver Kevin Green Jr., who suffered a leg injury in the Aug. 17 intrasquad game; and sophomore tight end Ryan Otton, who missed all of fall practice with what was believed to be an upper-body injury
For that matter, Husky junior defensive tackle Jayvon Parker, a Detroit native, turned up on the Big Ten list as questionable for the Weber State game and sat out the game, but appears to be available against Eastern Michigan, which is 30 miles from his hometown.
