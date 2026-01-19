Eight In Transfer Portal From UW Remain Unclaimed

Wide receiver Audric Harris was the first one to enter the transfer portal this time for the University of Washington and within two days of the talent grab opening he landed with Hawaii, reuniting with his high school quarterback. He was one of the lucky ones.

Of the 21 former Huskies who have gone this route, Harris and a dozen others have found new schools. They're the lucky ones.

So what happens to the eight who remain in limbo?

While they still could sign with a new team, chances are these guys might have made their situations much worse by leaving Montlake.

National reports indicate playersare suffering seller's remorse, finding they've been left in the lurch.

Take the Parker twins, Jayvon and Armon, for instance.

The junior defensive tackles entered the transfer portal late last week, both coming off season-ending injuries, and always determined to play together.

While they reportedly lined up visits right away, the chances of them together finding a new school that will give them scholarships in a package deal, such as the UW, are fairly slim.

And will their injury histories greatly limit their options trying to go elsewhere alone?

Other former UW players who are without a school are senior offensive tackle Max McCree, senior nickel back Dyson McCutcheon, sophomore center Davit Boyajyan, redshirt freshman defensive tackle Dominic Macon, redshirt freshman linebacker Jonathan Epperson Jr. and junior wide receiver Kevin Green Jr.

Portal players are getting screwed by their agents 😬



There’s reportedly been multiple players entering the portal, then realizing they want to go back to their old team only to find their spot already filled.



*pictures used are NOT players this is happening to* pic.twitter.com/h8Cg1af4a8 — College Football Alerts  (@CFBAlerts_) January 18, 2026

The 6-foot-6, 302-pound McCree is trying to sell himself as an eight-game starter over two seasons for the Huskies, yet a player who spent most of that time injured. So he's still available.

McCutcheon, from an NFL family, missed all of last season with the Huskies and wasn't a starter in his four previous seasons. He's not been picked up.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Boyajyan was a late signing by coach Kalen DeBoer who didn't play in a game for two seasons with the UW's Jedd Fisch. He might find it hard selling himself.

Macon and Epperson were Husky freshmen well down the depth chart. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Macon didn't appear in any games, while Epperson drew a few snaps in the LA Bowl.

Finally, the 5-foot-11, 165-pound Green hasn't been seriously in the mix for playing time since suffering a knee in jury in August 2024. He, too, might be a hard sell.

Meantime, Harris is all locked in at Hawaii, where he'll play with his quarterback Micah Alejado from their days at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. In 2023, he caught 51 passes for 1,051 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior, likely most of them coming from Alejado.

Harris walked away from the Huskies after catching 7 balls for 161 yards and a touchdown, a 61-yard scoring pass against Purdue, in 14 games, which included just one start.

He's eager to start over at Hawaii, to put the Huskies behind him.

“I want to put my best foot forward when I step on campus and be a leader,” he told KHON2 in Hawaii. “The past two years didn’t go how I wanted, but I can change that this year."

