HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
Husky Legends
Football

Ex-Husky Linebacker Milo Eifler Registers his Coronavirus Concerns at Illinois

Dan Raley

Had he stayed, Milo Eifler would be entering his final season with the University of Washington football team.

As a fifth-year senior and the more established guy in the mix, Eifler likely would have had Joe Tryon or Ryan Bowman trying unseat him as a first-teamer. Or, considering that they were both named second-team All-Pac-12 last season, Tryon and Bowman might have done it already.

Either way, the Berkeley, California, product—known as Carmilo Eifler when he was with the Huskies—would have provided a great boost to the UW defense in any role.

Today, Eifler is an unquestioned leader for the University of Illinois football program, where he transferred in 2017 following two years at the UW.

He has proven himself on the field. He has assumed an important role away from the action, as well. It all started with a simple tweet expressing his novel coronavirus concerns. 

Now with the pandemic spiking once more nationwide, he is asking pointed questions about whether it is safe to go back out there this fall. Could there be a chance he won't play again?

Already some professional athletes in MLB, as shown in the accompanying Sports Illustrated video, have indicated they won't be part of a coming abbreviated season.

"Do we have a vaccine?" Eifler asked while meeting with reporters on Zoom. "I don't know. The football player in me wants to put on pads right now. Just leaving he house to go to the grocery store, I know everyone has been a little scared about 'What if I go eat with my friend on Friday in an outdoor-seated restaurant?' You want to do those things but in the back of your head you're like, 'Dang, I don't know. Is it right?' "

All of this has had Illinois officials feeling a little uneasy that one of their respected players feels uncomfortable while facing the great unknown. They had to meet with him first before letting him engage with the media.

One thing is clear, no one has all of the answers that Eifler is seeking. 

The full accounting of Eifler's situation is reported in detail here by Illini Now/Sports Illustrated's Matthew Stevens in both a well-written story and a column. Check it out.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cucamonga! Next Stop for RB Cameron Davis is a Bigger UW Role

The Southern California runner showed a few glimpses of what he could do when running the football in 2019. That should change very soon.

Dan Raley

by

MontlakeJake

Impact Statement: Texas RB Caleb Berry Commits to Washington

The Huskies have added their 12th commitment for the 2021 season with running back Caleb Berry of Lufkin, Texas. Will the Huskies add another running back? Mike Martin looks at running backs for the current recruiting cycle.

Mike Martin

2021 Husky Commit Caleb Berry Joins 4th and Inches

2021 running-back commit Caleb Berry talks with Trevor Mueller about his game and what led him to choose The University of Washington on our podcast.

Trevor Mueller

Texas RB Picks Washington over Nebraska, Texas Tech

The Washington Huskies' offensive puzzle just added a big piece with Lufkin, Texas, running back Caleb Berry. At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Berry is a big running back not unlike the latest trend brought to the NFL by Derrick Henry.

Tiana Cole

The Race is On: Will Huskies' Porter Hold or Punt? Or Do Both?

Washington's special-teams handyman will be in the running with newcomer Triston Brown to replace Joel Whitford as the team's starting punter.

Dan Raley

UW Reports Another Athlete Positive for Coronavirus, Bringing Total to 3

The school has put 140 students through testing at its athletic facilities over three weeks.

Dan Raley

by

TianaCole

Husky RB Target Down to 3 Schools; Will Pick School on Thursday

Texas running back Caleb Berry told Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Tiana Cole that he's down to three schools and will select a school on Thursday via social media.

Tiana Cole

Made to Order: UW Tight-End Commit Quentin Moore Found Maturity in Kansas

Kyoto Harris, the Independence Community College football coach in Kansas, saw tight end Quentin Moore as a top prospect but wondered if the newcomer from the Northwest could match his physical skills with the proper maturity. The answer was yes.

Mike Martin

School of Hard Knox: Sixkiller Went to Camp With the Los Angeles Rams

The former University of Washington quarterback bid for a roster spot as a free agent on the campus of then-Fullerton State College. See how it turned out.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

SI Roundtable: Should Collegians, Pros Be Treated Differently in FB Start-ups?

Sports Illustrated panelists lay out the possibilities in video and print for how football standards should be introduced with pros and collegians.

Dan Raley