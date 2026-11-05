Ex-Husky Malloe Returns to Montlake with Penn State

In our Sports Illustrated photo archive, the latest image of Ikaika Malloe is one of him working the University of Washington sideline at the 2017 Fiesta Bowl in Arizona as the defensive-line coach, with the great Vita Vea not far from him.

Against Penn State.

How clairvoyant.

Nearly a decade later, Malloe will return to Husky Stadium as the Nittany Lions' first-year defensive-line coach to face his alma mater and former place of employment with his allegiances reversed.

While former players and coaches crossing paths with the UW is no longer an unusual occurrence, with all of the unbridled personnel movement in the college game right now, a Malloe reunion in Montlake will be a respectful if not a heartfelt moment.

He always was the loyal soldier for the Huskies, from becoming a walk-on strong safety from Hawaii to a starter to a converted linebacker to a Chris Petersen and Jimmy Lake assistant coach, beginning in 1992 and ending in 2021.

Always an upbeat personality, Malloe, 52, is known to offer pearls of wisdom publicly whenever he can and wherever he is.

"Happy Aloha Friday! I live to constantly move forward in my journey!," he posted on his X social media account on October 9. "Results are good and bad, but the path remains the same! I wish you all the courage and the confidence to stay the course! Have a blessed weekend everyone!"

In 1992, he showed up in Montlake as that non-scholarship defensive back and redshirted for the UW during the year following its national championship run and perfect 12-0 season.

Ikaika Malloe, when he was UCLA's defensive coordinator, is recruiting current LB Zaydrius Rainey-Sale. | UCLA

Over five seasons for coaches Don James and Jim Lambright, Malloe would work his way up to become a five-game starting safety and lead the Huskies in interceptions in 1995 with 4 before converting to an outside linebacker and dealing with a broken wrist throughout his final season in 1996.

He received his first coaching opportunity at the UW as a graduate and student assistant before going on a long-winding coaching journey for the next decade and a half that took him to Western Illinois, UTEP, Hawaii, Yale, Portland State and Utah State.

In 2016, Petersen brought Malloe back to his old school as the Husky defensive-line coach. He would stay six seasons, getting an upgrade to co-defensive coordinator when Lake became coach and fired with everyone else when Lake was dismissed.

While in Montlake, he coached vaunted edge rushers Bralen Trice and Laiatu Latu and Vea at defensive tackle, all currently NFL players.

On the rebound, Chip Kelly hired him as the UCLA outside linebackers coach and Malloe stayed with the Bruins when Kelly left and DeShaun Foster was promoted to replace him, eventually becoming the defensive coordinator.

He helped resurrect Latu's career by taking him to UCLA after a neck injury ended his time with the Huskies.

Malloe twice faced the UW, sharing in athe Bruins' 40-32 victory over Kalen DeBoer's team in 2022 and losing to Jedd Fisch's Huskies 31-19 in 2024.

Now he's at Penn State, still loyal to the football cause and looking to beat the UW.